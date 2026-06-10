Airtel Renames Controversial ‘Priority Postpaid’ Service to ‘Fast Lane’ Amid Net Neutrality Questions

Telecom giant says only the branding has changed, not the plan; parliamentary panel continues to examine concerns over preferential network access.

Bharti Airtel has quietly rebranded its controversial “Priority Postpaid” service as “Fast Lane”, even as questions over net neutrality and preferential treatment for premium subscribers continue to draw attention.

The telecom operator confirmed on Wednesday that the service remains active and has not been withdrawn. The change, according to the company, is limited to branding, with the new “Fast Lane” name now appearing on its website and on supported mobile devices.

Airtel had launched the Priority Postpaid offering on May 19, promising postpaid customers faster and more consistent 5G speeds, particularly in crowded areas and during peak network usage. The service uses a technology known as network slicing, which allows telecom operators to allocate a dedicated portion of network resources to a specific group of users.

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The move immediately sparked debate among industry experts and policymakers, with critics questioning whether giving priority access to higher-paying customers could undermine the principle of net neutrality. Net neutrality advocates argue that all internet users should receive equal access to network resources regardless of the plan they subscribe to.

Responding to speculation that the company had backed away from the service following criticism, Airtel said the plan remains unchanged and continues to receive positive customer response.

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Company representatives maintained that the technology does not affect prepaid users and claimed internal data shows no decline in service quality for customers outside the Fast Lane programme. Airtel also said it has shared relevant information with regulators and that improvements in network performance have benefited both prepaid and postpaid subscribers.

The controversy has already reached Parliament. On May 26, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology sought explanations from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) regarding the impact of 5G network slicing services. The panel expressed concern that priority-based plans could potentially disadvantage millions of prepaid mobile users.

The committee has asked both agencies to submit their findings before its next meeting, where the issue is expected to be discussed further.