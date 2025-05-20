Airtel Users Can Now Get 100GB of Free Cloud Storage, Here’s How

Airtel has announced a new offer as part of which postpaid and home broadband users will be eligible for 100GB of free cloud storage — a move that directly takes on Jio’s 100GB cloud storage offer. Airtel has partnered with Google to give eligible users 100GB of free cloud storage on Google Drive, allowing them to store photos, videos, music, and other files up to six months.

“This partnership will present an opportunity for millions of our postpaid, Wi-Fi customers, allowing them access to a further 100GB of storage,” said Siddharth Sharma, Director Marketing and CEO – Connected Homes, Bharti Airtel.

“We are excited to partner with Airtel to bring Google One to millions in India,” said Karen Teo, Vice President, Platforms & Devices Partnerships, APAC, Google.

The new offer can be redeemed through the Airtel Thanks app on an Android or an iOS device. Eligible users should look for the offer in the app, and once they have claimed it, 100GB will be added to the Google account they have linked to the offer. The additional storage will be available over and above the 15GB of free cloud storage. Airtel says users can save roughly ₹780 on a Google One subscription, charged monthly, with the offer. However, the new cloud storage offer has some caveats.

Airtel 100GB offer conditions

First, it applies only to postpaid and broadband users, so prepaid users, irrespective of their tariff plan, are not eligible for the offer. Second, the benefit is valid up to six months, after which storage will be charged ₹125 to the postpaid or broadband account every month. Users have the option to cancel the subscription, in which case Google will keep files stored beyond the 15GB space for some time, reminding users to either buy a subscription or save files on physical storage.