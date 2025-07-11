Airtel’s New ₹189 Prepaid Plan Is Focused on Users Always on Calls

Updated 11 July 2025 at 18:21 IST
Airtel has launched a new prepaid plan aimed at high call-time users. The new ₹189 plan is now available for prepaid users on the Airtel website, though the company has not officially announced it. According to the company website, the Airtel ₹189 plan will offer unlimited voice calls to users with a short validity. It will help users who are not keen on using data much, but still want to keep their number active.
The new plan can be activated using Airtel’s website or app. It comes with a validity of 21 days, offering voice calls without a cap. While it is not exactly meant for heavy-data users, Airtel has bundled 1GB in the plan for those who sparingly use the internet on their phones. You also get 300 SMSes for the entire validity. It is noteworthy that this is a 4G-only plan, so enabling the 5G network on this plan will consume data. With just 1GB available, activating 5G could deplete the quota in seconds.
Even if you do not want the calling benefits, recharging your number with the ₹189 prepaid plan will help you keep your number active for at least 21 days. You can repeat the recharge to extend the validity and receive benefits again.
Airtel’s new prepaid plan directly competes with Reliance Jio’s ₹189 plan, which offers 2GB of high-speed data, unlimited voice calls, 300 SMSes, and free subscriptions to apps like JioCinema for 28 days. Vodafone Idea (Vi) also has a similarly priced plan, offering unlimited calls, 1GB of data, 300 SMSes, and access to the Vi Movies and TV app for 26 days. Jio has the best offers for ₹189, but none of these packs allow unlimited 5G access.
