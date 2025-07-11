Starlink to Launch in India Soon—How Much Will Elon Musk’s Satellite Internet Cost You?

Elon Musk’s satellite communication service Starlink has cleared another major hurdle in its official launch in India by securing a license from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) for commercial operations. The approval came weeks after the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) permitted SpaceX for India operations in partnership with Reliance Jio and Airtel. Starlink’s launch in India will put the country on the global map of countries with satellite internet, but its success will depend on strategic pricing and better availability than broadband.

While Reuters reported that regulatory approval does not immediately translate into commercial launch, SpaceX has eyed the Indian market for years. Its initial push into India’s internet market was repelled by the Indian government, citing a lack of regulation for satellite communication and the need for spectrum distribution for such services to operate in India. Aggravating the regulatory challenges was the pushback from India’s leading internet providers, Reliance Jio and Airtel, which demanded that satellite spectrum be auctioned instead of allocated. With the government taking the global route of allocating spectrum, Starlink overcame the challenge, but the true victory was allying with Airtel and Jio.

Starlink has yet to secure the spectrum from the government before it can start setting up shop in India. However, reports have speculated what Starlink will cost in India, and it is not good news for people looking to ditch traditional broadband. Starlink could cost between ₹800 and ₹900 per month, while its standard hardware kit could go as high as ₹43,000. Broadband plans are much cheaper and do not require a huge hardware investment, unlike Starlink. In the US, Starlink’s hardware kit costs $349 for the standard and $499 for the mini version, while the monthly costs start at $10. Closer to home, in Bangladesh, Starlink offers its setup for roughly ₹39,000, while the subscription plans start at ₹2,990 for speeds ranging from 20Mbps to 264Mbps.

In India, SpaceX’s partnerships with Jio and Airtel could help offset the cost as Musk plans to tap into one of the world’s most lucrative and equally price-sensitive markets. The government’s intervention could also help keep the prices affordable. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) last year announced ‘Direct to Device’ service to offer what appears to combine satellite and terrestrial networks for a “seamless, reliable connectivity.”