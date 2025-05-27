Alcatel Re-Enters Indian Market With Three New Smartphones

French brand Alcatel has made a comeback to India’s smartphone market with three new smartphones under the V3 series. Once a popular landline phone brand, Alcatel has announced the V3 Ultra, V3 Pro, and V3 Classic smartphones for online buyers in India. With the new V3 series, Alcatel seeks to educate consumers about how important displays are on a phone and how new technologies — which it claims are available on its new phones — can make the visual experience both convenient and safe.

Alcatel V3 series price in India

The V3 Ultra is the most expensive of the lot, priced at ₹19,999, while the V3 Pro costs ₹17,999. The Alcatel V3 Classic will be available for ₹12,999 — making it the company’s cheapest phone. All three phones will go on sale from June 2 on Flipkart and Flipkart Minutes.

Alcatel V3 series specifications

Before we delve into specifications, let us briefly talk about how Alcatel thinks its new phones stand out from the crowd. The V3 series comes with a patented technology that involves a coating on the display to manipulate the screen into an e-ink reader. Alcatel told Republic Tech that it has used different layers in the coating to make the display work in different modes: Ink Paper Mode, Colour Paper Mode, and Max Ink Mode — available as part of NXTPAPER mode that can be changed using a dedicated key.

Alcatel V3 Ultra

— Display: A 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with anti-glare, low blue light, and paper display.

— Processor: A MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

— Cameras: The V3 Ultra has a 108MP main camera, assisted by an 8MP secondary and a 2MP tertiary camera. Its front camera houses a 32MP sensor.

— Battery: It has a 5010mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Alcatel V3 Pro

— Display: A 6.67-inch NXTPAPER display with HD+ resolution and a 2.5D Glass design.

— Processor: Powering the phone is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

— Cameras: The V3 Pro houses a 50MP main camera with a 5MP ultrawide camera. Its selfie camera includes an 8MP sensor.

— Battery: Keeping the lights on is a 5010mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Alcatel V3 Classic