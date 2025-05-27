Apple WWDC 2025 on June 9: 5 Biggest iOS 19 Rumours

Apple is set to hold its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 9, where it will likely announce the next generations of software for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Watch, TV, and Vision Pro. However, the spotlight will be on iOS 19, which is shaping up to be a significant upgrade since iOS 7. Rumours are rife that iOS 19 will be inspired by visionOS software to offer more fluid animations, translucent backgrounds, new animations, and a better interface, compared to what the past few iOS generations have been. Here are the five biggest rumours that might come true at the upcoming event.

New floating navigation bar

iOS 19 will likely bring navigation improvements, including a new floating bar at the bottom of the screen. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, a floating bar would offer modern aesthetics similar to visionOS-like design, while Front Page Tech’s Jon Prosser said a glass-like appearance would offer a better visual experience, thanks to translucency in menus, buttons, and windows.

Stage Manager for iPhones

Apple introduced Stage Manager with iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura in 2022. This feature offers a new multitasking experience, highlighting overlapping windows for better visual cues when working on multiple apps at once. It also improves external display functionality on Apple devices. While the former may not be possible with an iPhone’s small screen, Apple may introduce better external display support on the iPhone with Stage Manager. According to tipster Majin Bu, Stage Manager will have limited functionality through a USB-C port, which could allow you to connect multiple displays to the iPhone with the ability to manage all the open windows.

New battery mode

One of the most hyped features could be a new AI-powered battery mode. According to Gurman, Apple may introduce a new battery management mode on the iPhone, powered by Apple Intelligence. This mode will analyse usage patterns to determine power consumption needs, based on which the iPhone will intelligently make adjustments to battery power to conserve energy. A new battery mode could be crucial for the next iOS version, as iPhone users have repeatedly flagged poor battery life compared to their Android counterparts.

End-to-end encryption for RCS

Last year, Apple introduced Rich Communication Services — a rich multimedia protocol used on Android devices for cellular messaging — to iOS, allowing iPhone users to chat with Android users using cellular messaging service. iOS 19 may expand this functionality to offer end-to-end encryption (E2E), which means anything sent in an RCS chat could not be seen or read by Apple, Google, the Android phone’s OEM, or third parties. Apart from E2E, Apple may introduce features such as in-line replies, message editing, the ability to unsend messages, and full-fledged tapback capabilities with the next iPhone version.

New Accessibility features

While the aforementioned features are rumoured, Apple last week confirmed new Accessibility features coming to iOS 19. They include new Nutrition Labels in the App Store, a Magnifier app on Mac when connected to an iPhone, Vehicle Motion Cues on Mac, Live Captions on Apple Watch and in more languages, a new system-wide Accessibility Reader tool on the iPhone and other devices, and large text support for CarPlay devices, among others.

Live Translate with AirPods