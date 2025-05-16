Amazfit Bip 6 Smartwatch Launched in India: 14-Day Battery Life, GPS, and More

Amazfit has launched Bip 6, its latest smartwatch in the budget-friendly Bip series. The new Amazfit Bip 6 packs features such as an AMOLED display, a battery claimed to last 14 days, and built-in GPS that allow tracking activities such as running. Amazfit claims the Bip 6 has a waterproof body that can withstand immersion up to 50 metres. Here are the full details of the Amazfit Bip 6 smartwatch.

“The Indian smartwatch market has evolved rapidly, with consumers now demanding premium features without the premium price tag,” said CP Khandelwal, CEO of PR Innovations and Brand Custodian at Amazfit India.

Amazfit Bip 6 price in India

The Amazfit Bip 6 smartwatch is priced at ₹7,999 and comes in Black, Stone, Charcoal, and Red colours. It will go on sale on Amazon and Amazfit India’s website.

Amazfit Bip 6 specifications

The Bip 6 smartwatch comes with a 1.97-inch AMOLED display, offering a maximum brightness of 2000 nits. The company claims the display can allow readability “even under the harshest Indian sunlight” — a common pain point for smartwatch users. With an aluminium alloy on its frame, the Amazfit Bip 6 has an IP68 rating for resistance against 5ATM water immersion.

The Amazfit Bip 6 has a BioTracker 6.0 PPG biometric sensor with dual-light 5PD technology, allowing heart rate, SpO2, stress level, and HRV measurement with precision. The sleep data captured by the sensor is logged into the companion app, which offers detailed analysis with sleep stages and breathing quality. It supports over 140 sports modes, including smart strength training with automatic muscle group tracking. The smartwatch also supports offline navigation with round-trip for outdoor adventures.