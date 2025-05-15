Top 5 Noise-Cancelling Earbuds in India (2025): Best Picks for Every Budget

When exploring the diverse and frequently noisy landscapes of India, investing in a good pair of noise-cancelling earbuds is a good idea. In this detailed guide, we will go over all the features, performance, and user needs of the five best noise-cancelling earbuds currently sold in India in 2025.

Sony WF-1000XM5

Renowned for their exceptional noise-cancellation capabilities, the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are powered by Sony's Integrated Processor V2. In addition to enhancing noise cancellation, this processor also improves sound quality and decreases distortion. With the earbuds' support for LDAC, you can stream music at a high resolution, guaranteeing rich, dynamic sound. Their 8-hour battery life with NC enabled makes them ideal for long periods of use. The earphones are resistant to sweat and light rain thanks to their IPX4 water resistance. You can listen for hours on end without any discomfort thanks to their ergonomic design. You can purchase it on Amazon for Rs 22,490..

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds

With customisable settings based on your ears and surroundings, Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds provide exceptional noise cancellation. With CustomTune, the noise-cancellation and audio performance are fine-tuned to your ears, so you can enjoy crystal-clear sound with an expansive soundstage thanks to Immersive Audio. You can get up to six hours of listening time from a single charge (or four hours with Immersive Audio turned on), and an extra eighteen hours when you charge them in the case. They are water-resistant up to an IPX4 level, so you can wear them while exercising or playing outside. Earbuds with nine different eartip and stability band combinations provide a snug and comfortable fit, and simple touch controls make playing and pausing music, adjusting the volume, and switching modes a breeze. On Amazon, you can get it for Rs 25,900.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4

With its 7 mm dynamic drivers, the Momentum True Wireless 4 from Sennheiser delivers rich bass, accurate midrange, and crisp highs. Renowned for their premium sound quality, Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds are a must-have accessory. With the charging case, these earbuds can last up to 28 hours, and a single charge can last up to 7 hours. Plus, they meet the IPX4 water resistance standard, so you can wear them constantly, even when you're not actively working out. You can get it for Rs 17,990.

Apple AirPods 4

At Rs 17,900, the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation offer a plethora of high-quality audio features. These headphones have a high dynamic range amplifier and an Apple-designed high-excursion driver that work together to provide crystal-clear audio. They support Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency mode, and Conversation Awareness, ensuring an immersive yet flexible listening experience. With the addition of Voice Isolation and Personalised Spatial Audio, users can experience a sound that is truly customised to their needs. Other features like Adaptive EQ and a vent system for pressure equalisation add to comfort and audio precision. With a USB-C connector, the AirPods 4 offer up to 4 hours of listening time (with ANC or Transparency mode), or 5 hours with noise control off. Talk time reaches 4.5 hours per charge, while the charging case boosts total listening to 20 hours with ANC and 30 hours without, plus 20 hours of talk time. A quick 5-minute charge delivers around 1 hour of listening or 45 minutes of talk, making them ideal for on-the-go use.

Skullcandy Push ANC

If you're looking for a powerful pair of earbuds that combine premium features with great value, the Skullcandy Push ANC Active is a solid choice at just Rs 11,052. As a user who’s constantly on the move, whether it's at the gym, travelling, or just enjoying music, these earbuds are built to keep up. With an impressive 58 hours of battery life, you rarely have to worry about charging, and a quick 10-minute charge gets you back in action. Plus, the earbuds are water-resistant, making them perfect for sweaty workouts or unexpected rain. They’re lightweight, come with a dynamic audio driver for punchy sound, and connect effortlessly via Bluetooth to my phone, laptop, or tablet.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are excellent choices for those seeking top-tier noise cancellation and sound quality. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 provides a premium audio experience with adaptive noise cancellation. AirPods 4 offer a balanced sound profile with effective ANC. For budget-conscious consumers, the Skullcandy Push ANC earbuds deliver impressive features and performance at a more accessible price point.