Amazon Cuts 30,000 Jobs, Then Hires 11,000 - What changed? AI Is The Answer

After months of deep workforce cuts, Amazon is shifting gears with a focused hiring plan that signals a structural change rather than a simple recovery. The company, which eliminated close to 30,000 roles between late 2025 and early 2026, is now looking to hire around 11,000 employees largely in technical and AI-aligned positions.

This transition reflects a broader recalibration inside Amazon. The earlier layoffs were spread across business units, including its key revenue driver Amazon Web Services, and were aimed at trimming roles tied to routine execution and layered management. The new hiring strategy, however, is sharply targeted. It prioritises software engineers, developers and early-career talent capable of working in areas such as artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure and large-scale systems.

Industry analysts see this as part of a wider shift underway across the tech sector. Companies are moving away from volume hiring and toward leaner, high-skill teams that can operate more efficiently with automation. At Amazon, this is already visible in how roles are evolving. Engineers are increasingly expected to work alongside AI systems using them to accelerate coding and testing, while focusing more on architecture, system design and complex problem-solving.

The company is also embedding AI into its internal operations. It has introduced tools designed to streamline recruitment processes and improve supply chain decision-making through data-driven insights. These systems are intended to reduce inefficiencies while supporting faster, more consistent outcomes across large-scale operations.

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Executives have framed the layoffs and subsequent hiring push as two sides of the same transformation. As automation takes over repetitive tasks, the need for large teams handling routine work is declining. At the same time, demand is rising for specialised talent that can build, manage and refine advanced systems.

The result is a workforce model that is smaller in size but higher in capability. Rather than replacing the roles it cut, Amazon is redefining them, aligning hiring with long-term priorities in AI, cloud computing and automation.