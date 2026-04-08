Amazon May 2026 Layoffs: Second Round May Cut 14,000 Jobs After 16,000 Already Axed, Total Could Hit 30,000

New Delhi: Fresh reports suggest Amazon may not be done with job cuts yet. After slashing around 16,000 roles earlier this year, the tech giant is now expected to lay off another 14,000 employees as early as May 2026. If this happens, the total number of jobs lost in less than a year could climb close to 30,000.

What’s happening

The company is said to be in the middle of a major internal reset. Amazon is shifting its focus toward artificial intelligence, tighter cost control, and streamlining operations. This means fewer layers of management and more reliance on automation. According to reports, the upcoming layoffs could affect teams in Amazon Web Services (AWS), retail operations, and human resources. White‑collar roles, especially mid‑level managers, are likely to take the biggest hit. Warehouse and logistics workers are not expected to be impacted for now.

Not the first round

This would not be the first round of cuts. In January 2026, Amazon carried out a large layoff that affected about 16,000 employees. Those job losses hit corporate teams, including product managers, program managers, and technical staff. Many of the roles eliminated were seen as coordination‑heavy positions that overlapped with new AI‑driven tools. The January cuts created shockwaves across the tech industry, with employees sharing stories of sudden termination notices and teams being dissolved overnight.

Why Amazon is cutting jobs

The driver behind these moves is Amazon’s push into artificial intelligence and efficiency. The company is reportedly investing up to $125 billion in data centers and AI infrastructure. As automation improves, many roles that once required human oversight are becoming less critical.

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Internal chatter adds to anxiety

Adding to the anxiety are posts circulating on anonymous workplace platform Blind. One widely shared post, claimed to be from someone in Amazon’s legal team, suggested that the January layoffs were pre‑planned and that two more rounds of cuts could follow in 2026. Roles like product managers, technical program managers, and software development managers may be most vulnerable. These claims remain unverified, but they reflect the growing concern among employees who fear that the company’s restructuring could continue throughout the year. If the May layoffs go ahead, Amazon’s total job cuts in 2026 would approach 30,000, making it one of the largest workforce reductions in the company’s history.