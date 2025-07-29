Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Smart Display With Built-In Camera Launched in India

Amazon has launched the third-generation Echo Show 5 smart display in India, offering a combination of a display and a speaker in a single device. The latest iteration brings incremental performance improvements, with the company claiming a louder sound output and better microphone capabilities. The rest is about the same as the second-generation Echo Show 5.

The new Echo Show 5 has a 5.5-inch display with a built-in camera, allowing you to monitor feeds from smart security devices, control smart home devices, and make video calls. The display now has what Amazon calls an “infinity cover glass,” while the edges have been rounded further. According to Amazon, its latest smart display helps users “manage their compatible smart home appliances, including security cameras and video doorbells, glance at to-do lists and calendars, and play music hands-free” using Alexa, Amazon’s digital voice assistant.

Alexa in India still does not support artificial intelligence capabilities, otherwise available as Alexa Plus in the US and some other markets. That means you can ask Alexa to perform basic functions, like playing music or videos, making calls to contacts, setting reminders or timers, or even playing trivia or games. The new smart display is powered by an AZ2 Neural Edge processor, which the company claims offers faster performance.

The Echo Show 5 has a 1.7-inch rear-facing speaker, which offers “double the bass and clearer vocals” compared to the previous generation models. You can play music from across streaming platforms, including Amazon Music, Apple Music, JioSaavn, YouTube Music, and Spotify. The device also supports audiobooks from Audible. The microphoto array has also been improved to detect voice faster and more clearly.

What sets smart displays apart from smart speakers is the display, which you can use to watch not just videos on YouTube but also movies and shows on Prime Video. You can also watch videos on platforms that do not have a native app for Alexa through a web browser.