Google Pixel 6a Users Should Immediately Get Battery Replaced or A New Phone—Here’s Why

If you own a Google Pixel 6a, it is time to say goodbye to it—or at least get a new battery for your phone. That is because the Pixel 6a, which emerged as one of the company’s best-selling phones after its launch in 2022, has a major battery problem. Google has issued an urgent advisory for Pixel 6a owners: install the new software update. It says the update is necessary to prevent the battery from failing—or worse, exploding. But the update comes with a downside that reduces the battery life.

“Starting July 8, 2025, your Pixel 6a will automatically receive a mandatory software update to Android 16. This update is necessary to address a potential battery overheating risk in certain Pixel 6a devices, which could pose a risk to users. These changes will ONLY activate if (1) you have an Impacted Device and (2) once your phone's battery has completed 400 charge cycles,” Google said in a post on its Help Center page.

Google’s prompt response to the situation with the Pixel 6a alleviates some concerns, but some users who installed the mandatory software update reported that their Pixel 6a still caught fire while charging overnight, let alone their concerns about abysmal battery life. A recent incident involved a user saying that his Pixel 6a exploded while charging. While these cases seem isolated, they are linked to a major battery issue in the Pixel 6a, which Google has not specified. Sure, the new software update should work in most cases, but it apparently does not resolve the battery issues.

Even Google knows there is something seriously wrong with the battery, which is why it has begun offering free battery replacements or discounts on a new phone. Getting the battery replaced is a better option because it is free, but if you are tired of your Pixel 6a, you can get a new Pixel 9a at a discounted price. Google’s options for fixing the battery fiasco of the Pixel 6a are exactly what a company should be doing in the customer’s interest, but the company is not informing its customers sufficiently. The result? Increasing cases of Pixel 6a battery explosion.