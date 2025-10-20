Amazon Faces Outage: Users Report Issues with Prime Video, Alexa, and AWS Services

Thousands of Amazon users in the United States reported problems accessing Prime Video, Alexa, and several other Amazon services on Monday, according to outage tracking site Downdetector. The issue also appears to be affecting Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company’s massive cloud computing arm that powers many websites and apps globally.

As per Downdetector data, users began reporting disruptions early Monday, with spikes in problem reports across Amazon.com, Prime Video, and Alexa smart devices. Several users complained about being unable to stream videos, log in, or use Alexa voice commands.

Downdetector’s chart showed an unusually high number of outage reports in the past 24 hours compared to typical activity levels. The platform registers an incident only when problem reports are significantly above the normal baseline.

What’s Affected

Here’s what users reported most:

Prime Video

• 59% Video Streaming

• 32% Login

• 9% Website

Amazon.com

• 66% Mobile App

• 22% Checkout

• 13% Search

Amazon Music

• 56% Server Connection

• 33% Audio Streaming

• 11% Login

AWS (Amazon Web Services)

• 82% issues reported in US-East-1 region

• 13% in US-West-1

• 5% in AP-East-1

AWS Connection

The AWS US-East-1 region - one of Amazon’s key data hubs appears to be the most affected. This region often supports major internet services, which means even a small disruption can ripple across multiple apps and platforms. At the time of writing, Prime Video was working fine for us suggesting the outage may not be universal and could vary by region.