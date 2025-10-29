Republic World
  • Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select Launched in India, Priced at Under ₹6,000

Updated 29 October 2025 at 19:19 IST

Amazon has announced the launch of the Fire TV Stick 4K Select in India, offering users to stream content in 4K video quality.

Shubham Verma
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select has been launched in India. | Image: Amazon
Amazon has launched a new 4K streaming stick in India, the Fire TV Stick 4K Select, priced under ₹6,000. It sits below the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus and the Fire TV Cube, giving buyers a more affordable route to 4K streaming with Alexa and a refreshed Fire TV experience.

What you get

  1. 4K HDR streaming: Supports 4K Ultra HD with HDR10/HDR10+ for a sharper picture and better contrast on compatible TVs.
  2. Faster performance: A faster quad‑core processor promises snappier app launches and smoother navigation versus older Fire TV sticks.
  3. New Fire TV experience: The latest Fire TV software brings cleaner menus, personalised rows, quick‑access profiles, and content discovery improvements.
  4. Alexa Voice Remote: Search and control playback with your voice, jump into apps, and manage compatible smart home devices from the remote.
  5. Ambient Experience: Turn your TV into an always‑on display for artwork, photos, and useful widgets when you’re not watching.

Apps and compatibility

  1. Major platforms supported: Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, YouTube, Zee5, Sony LIV, and more. Some services may require paid subscriptions.
  2. Audio/visual: Up to 4K HDR video; audio passthrough depends on your TV/AVR setup.
  3. TV requirements: HDMI port with HDCP 2.2 for 4K playback; stable broadband recommended (25Mbps or higher for reliable 4K streaming).

Who should buy it

  1. Upgrading an older TV to 4K streaming without buying a new panel.
  2. Viewers who want a clean Fire TV interface, Alexa voice control, and wide app support at a lower price than the flagship models.
  3. Smart home users who want an inexpensive screen for Alexa routines, quick camera peeks, and ambient widgets.

Published By : Shubham Verma

Published On: 29 October 2025 at 19:19 IST