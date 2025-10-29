Updated 29 October 2025 at 19:19 IST
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select Launched in India, Priced at Under ₹6,000
Amazon has announced the launch of the Fire TV Stick 4K Select in India, offering users to stream content in 4K video quality.
- Tech News
- 2 min read
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select has been launched in India. | Image: Amazon
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed
Amazon has launched a new 4K streaming stick in India, the Fire TV Stick 4K Select, priced under ₹6,000. It sits below the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus and the Fire TV Cube, giving buyers a more affordable route to 4K streaming with Alexa and a refreshed Fire TV experience.
What you get
- 4K HDR streaming: Supports 4K Ultra HD with HDR10/HDR10+ for a sharper picture and better contrast on compatible TVs.
- Faster performance: A faster quad‑core processor promises snappier app launches and smoother navigation versus older Fire TV sticks.
- New Fire TV experience: The latest Fire TV software brings cleaner menus, personalised rows, quick‑access profiles, and content discovery improvements.
- Alexa Voice Remote: Search and control playback with your voice, jump into apps, and manage compatible smart home devices from the remote.
- Ambient Experience: Turn your TV into an always‑on display for artwork, photos, and useful widgets when you’re not watching.
Apps and compatibility
- Major platforms supported: Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, YouTube, Zee5, Sony LIV, and more. Some services may require paid subscriptions.
- Audio/visual: Up to 4K HDR video; audio passthrough depends on your TV/AVR setup.
- TV requirements: HDMI port with HDCP 2.2 for 4K playback; stable broadband recommended (25Mbps or higher for reliable 4K streaming).
Who should buy it
- Upgrading an older TV to 4K streaming without buying a new panel.
- Viewers who want a clean Fire TV interface, Alexa voice control, and wide app support at a lower price than the flagship models.
- Smart home users who want an inexpensive screen for Alexa routines, quick camera peeks, and ambient widgets.
Published By : Shubham Verma
Published On: 29 October 2025 at 19:19 IST