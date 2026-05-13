Amazon May Layoffs Buzz Grows After Reddit Posts Claim Employees Received Exit Emails

Amazon Layoffs: Fresh chatter around possible Amazon layoffs is once again picking up online after multiple posts on Reddit and employee forums claimed that workers across different teams and countries have started receiving role-elimination emails. The latest discussion began on Reddit’s r/amazonemployees forum, where a user claiming to be an L5 Software Development Engineer with Fulfillment By Amazon in Bellevue said they had received an official notification informing them that their role was being eliminated.

According to the post, the email told employees that Amazon had made the “hard business decision” to cut certain roles after reviewing organisational priorities and future focus areas. The message reportedly offered impacted employees 90 days of paid non-working notice, severance benefits, transition support, and access to AWS Skill Builder for up to a year.

While the authenticity of the email cannot be independently verified, the post quickly triggered a flood of similar comments from workers claiming layoffs were happening across multiple locations and departments.

Employees From Multiple Regions Claim Fresh Cuts

Several users replying to the thread alleged that teams in Manila, Singapore, Costa Rica, and Bengaluru were also seeing sudden HR meetings and internal calls.

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One commenter claimed an “entire Manila site” linked to account health support had been impacted, while another alleged layoffs were affecting operations managers and support teams in Singapore. A Costa Rica-based employee claimed departments linked to finance, compliance, AML, and risk were also seeing cuts.

The India angle added more fuel to the speculation. One Reddit user alleged that employees in Bengaluru had started receiving unexpected one-on-one meeting invites involving HR representatives and senior managers — a pattern many workers associate with tech layoffs.

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None of these claims have been officially confirmed by Amazon, and the company has not announced any new round of layoffs publicly so far.

The above has been undersigned by Renee Banks who as per her LinkedIn profile works as HR Director in the Selling Partner services at Amazon.

Why Employees Are Taking The Rumours Seriously

The online panic is largely because Amazon has already gone through aggressive restructuring over the past year. The company had earlier eliminated thousands of jobs across divisions, including roles inside AWS and corporate operations.

At the same time, Amazon has also been shifting hiring priorities. After broad workforce reductions, the company recently began focusing on AI, cloud infrastructure, and engineering-heavy hiring. Reports suggested Amazon was looking to add around 11,000 workers in more specialised technical roles, especially in artificial intelligence and large-scale systems.

That hiring push led many analysts to believe Amazon was not simply reducing headcount, but reshaping its workforce around automation and AI-focused growth areas.

Amazon Earlier Denied Reports Of More Layoffs

Interestingly, reports of major layoff in May had already surfaced earlier this year. At the time, some reports claimed Amazon could cut nearly 14,000 more jobs after already reducing around 16,000 positions.

Amazon had strongly denied those reports.

A company spokesperson had earlier said the claims were “false and not based on fact.”

However, the latest Reddit chatter has once again revived fears that more silent or team-specific restructuring may be underway internally.

Familiar Big Tech Layoff Pattern?