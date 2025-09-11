Amazon Now 10-Minute Delivery Service Launched in Mumbai

Amazon has launched Amazon Now in Mumbai, marking the expansion of its 10-minute quick delivery service to India’s commercial capital, following its debut in Bengaluru and New Delhi. Rivalling leading platforms like Zomato-owned Blinkit, Swiggy’s Instamart, and Zepto, Amazon Now claims to deliver a wide range of products, including everyday essentials, within 10 minutes.

According to Samir Kumar, VP and Country Manager, Amazon India, the response from Amazon Now’s pilot programme in Bengaluru earlier this year “exceeded our most optimistic expectations, with daily orders growing at 25 per cent over month and Prime member tripling their shopping frequency after they begin using Amazon Now.”

At the core of this expansion strategy is a cluster of over 100 micro-fulfilment centres that Amazon has established across three cities: Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Mumbai. The company plans to open “hundreds more” by the end of this year, expecting to serve more areas within these cities. According to Amazon, these centres, commonly called dark stores, are strategically located near residential areas for “rapid deliveries,” while the advanced inventory systems used in them help optimise product placement based on demand. This, the company said, maximises speed and efficiency.