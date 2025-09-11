HMD’s New Vibe 5G Puts 50MP Cameras, 5000mAh Battery On A ₹8,999 Phone

HMD on Thursday launched Vibe 5G, its new entry-level smartphone that the company says will appeal to users looking for an affordable device with 5G connectivity. Vibe 5G comes with modest specifications for the sub-₹10,000 category, featuring 50MP dual cameras and a 5000mAh battery with fast charging. The Finnish company also announced two new feature phones alongside: HMD 101 4G and HMD 102 4G.

“The HMD Vibe 5G, HMD 101 4G and HMD 102 4G are designed to meet the evolving needs of our consumers,” said Ravi Kunwar, VP and CEO, HMD India & APAC. “With HMD Vibe 5G smartphone, we are making next-generation connectivity more accessible, and with the HMD 101 4G and HMD 102 4G, we continue to deliver the simplicity and reliability that many users value in their everyday lives.”

HMD Vibe 5G price in India

The new HMD Vibe 5G has a “special festive price” of ₹8,999 for a single option. It will be available through leading retail stores, major e-commerce platforms and HMD.com starting September 11.

HMD Vibe 5G specifications

HMD’s new Vibe 5G boasts a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD with an HD+ resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core Unisoc T760 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You can add external storage of up to 256GB using a microSD card. The phone runs Android 15-based software, but whether it will be eligible for Android 16 and future versions is unclear. However, HMD has promised two years of quarterly security updates on the phone.