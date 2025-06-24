Amazon Prime Day 2025 India Dates Announced: What to Expect

Amazon Prime Day 2025 in India will kick off on July 12. In an announcement, Amazon said the 9th edition of Prime Day in India will be a three-day event, featuring big discounts and offers on products across categories. The extravaganza will also include exclusive titles for Prime Video users, along with new product launches from over 400 brands.

“This year, for the first time, we’re extending Prime Day to three full days, giving our members even more time to discover the best of shopping, savings, and entertainment,” said Akshay Sahi, Director of Prime, Delivery and Returns, India and Emerging Markets at Amazon India.

While the India edition of Prime Day will run three full days, the global counterpart will be a four-day event this time. Amazon’s Prime Day in markets like the US, Canada, Australia, Germany, Italy, Singapore, and the UK will also be held much earlier on July 8.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Dates

The Prime Day event will begin at 12 am on July 12 and last till 11.59 pm on July 14.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Details

The Amazon Prime Day events are annual festivals where only Prime members can access deals, offers, and discounts across the shopping platform. That means you need a Prime membership to be eligible to participate. Amazon offers a free trial of Prime membership to new customers, but its plans are priced at:

— ₹1,499 for annual membership with full access to Amazon’s shopping, video, music, and gaming platforms.

— ₹799 for Prime Lite annual membership with shopping and limited Prime Video access.

— ₹399 for the Prime Shopping Edition that lasts a year but gives customers “tailored” shopping benefits.