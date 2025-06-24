How Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Used ChatGPT to Grow Her Startup—And How You Can Too

ChatGPT has several fantastic ideas about your business, and they might help you scale it up. Ask Phoebe Gates, Bill Gates’ daughter, who said she and her co-founder, Sophia Kianni, turned to OpenAI’s chatbot to understand how they could promote their fashion tech startup, Phia. In an interview, the duo said they used ChatGPT to optimise all of their videos based on two videos that had gone viral. “Reverse engineering” their videos helped them grow their business, but this is one of many ways your business can benefit from ChatGPT.

According to Gates, ChatGPT tweaked the videos for Phia based on its analysis of what made the two videos so successful on different social media platforms. It transcribed the videos, analysed the content in them, and then provided insights into what made them go viral. “I was able to break down, OK, what was the hook, how did they start the video, what was the middle, and then how did they end it?” said Kianni. ChatGPT helped them understand the pattern behind their virality and implement it in their videos as part of their marketing strategy.

“You should not be starting anything from scratch,” said Kianni, underscoring how ChatGPT and other AI bots have become crucial in the analysis of growing trends. Not only do they suggest why a video went viral, but they also suggest how you can replicate the same idea in your content to make it perform better. Social media presence is a cornerstone of marketing, so producing good videos to promote your product or service on Instagram or YouTube makes the business more visible. Most social media platforms already have sophisticated tools to help you grow your business’s online presence, but ChatGPT can help you come up with a plan on how to utilise them better.