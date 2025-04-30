Amazon Prime Day 2025 Shopping Event Announced — But Dates Yet to Come

Amazon has announced that the 2025 edition of its Prime Day event will be held in July. The annual shopping event brings steep discounts and bundled offers on a range of products across categories on Amazon’s e-commerce platform. But Prime Day’s benefits extend to other services, such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and Prime Gaming.

According to Amazon, Prime Day will allow buyers “to take advantage of exclusive offers by our sellers across all categories, including electronics, kitchen, beauty, and apparel.” The company revealed it offers unlimited same-day delivery as part of Prime subscription on over 10 lakh products, next-day delivery on over 40 lakh products, and 4-hour delivery on more than 200,000 products.

Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, who are billed ₹1,499 annually for benefits such as free same-day and one-day deliveries, unlimited music, Prime Video streaming service, and Prime Reading for Kindle owners, among others.

Other than India, Prime Day 2025 will take place in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the US, and the UK. However, their dates may be different from India’s Prime Day event.

Amazon said last year’s Prime Day saw “record-breaking sales,” where it sold more items than any previous event. It also achieved fastest delivery speeds for Prime members in India last year during the event, delivering over 41 crore items the same day or the next day. The company claims customers saved about $95 billion on fast and free delivery using Prime.