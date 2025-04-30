Motorola Edge 60 Pro Launched in India: Price, Specifications

After teasing it for days, Motorola has launched the Edge 60 Pro in India. The phone features a pOLED display, a MediaTek processor, the latest Android 15-based features, and combined IP68 and IP69 ratings. Motorola has also equipped the Edge 60 Pro with artificial intelligence-powered tools like Catch Me Up for summaries, Pay Attention for real-time transcriptions, and Remember This for personalised memory recall.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro price

The Edge 60 Pro costs ₹29,999 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage and ₹33,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. Its colour options include Pantone Dazzling Blue, Pantone Shadow, and Pantone Sparkling Grape. Its first sale will take place on May 7 on Flipkart, Motorola’s website, and partner offline stores.

Motorola Edge 60 specifications

Display: The Edge 60 Pro has a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits of brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on top.

Processor: Powering the Motorola Edge 60 Pro is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset, paired with a Mali-G615 MC6 GPU. It offers up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, with no support for external storage. The phone runs Android 15-based software. Motorola says it will offer three major Android upgrades for three years and security updates for four years.

Cameras: The Edge 60 Pro packs a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultrawide camera with a macro mode, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 50x Super Zoom support. Its selfie camera uses a 50MP snapper.