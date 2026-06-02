Amazon Prime Day 2026 Announced for India, Global Sale Moves to June

Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day 2026 will return to India this July, marking the 10th edition of the company's annual shopping event in the country. The sale will be exclusive to Prime members and will feature deals across categories, including smartphones, electronics, home appliances, fashion, beauty, groceries, and everyday essentials.

The company has not yet announced the exact sale dates for India, but said Prime members will receive access to discounts, bank offers, same-day delivery benefits, entertainment content, and other Prime membership perks during the event.

Prime Day has become one of Amazon India's biggest annual sales events since its introduction in 2017, often serving as a launch platform for new products and exclusive offers from brands across multiple categories.

Amazon Highlights Prime Membership Benefits

Alongside shopping discounts, Amazon is positioning Prime Day as a broader showcase of its Prime ecosystem. The company said Prime members will continue to receive benefits, including free same-day and next-day deliveries on eligible products, access to Prime Video, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming, Amazon Music, and cashback rewards on Amazon Pay transactions.

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US Prime Day Has Moved to June

While India's event will continue to take place in July, Amazon has made a notable change in its home market. The company has shifted Prime Day 2026 in the United States to June 23-26, marking the first time since 2021 that the event will be held in June instead of July. The sale will also continue with its expanded four-day format.

According to Reuters, Amazon moved the event earlier to avoid scheduling conflicts with major global events, including the FIFA World Cup and celebrations related to the 250th anniversary of US independence. The timing change currently applies to the US market, while Amazon India is maintaining its traditional July schedule.

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What to Expect