Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on iPhones, Samsung, iQOO and Top Android Phones

Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale date has been announced, and if you've been thinking about getting a new phone, this might be your chance. No matter if you like iPhones or Androids, there's something here for everyone, and some of the deals can be really crazy.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 starts from July 12 and continues until July 14. The Prime Day Sale will likely be followed by Prime’s Independence Day sale, which is another great opportunity to buy gadgets at a reduced price. The Prime Day sale will see top deals and up to 40 per cent discount on phones from brands like Samsung, Apple, iQOO, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme and home-grown brand Lava. There will also be discounts on Lenovo and HP laptops. Amazon has not disclosed the price and offer yet, and added a Notify me button on its page. The sale will see exchange offers and no-cost EMIs on phones.

Phones that will see a price drop during Prime Day Sale are Samsung Galaxy S25, OnePlus 13s, iQOO Neo 10, and iPhone 15. These are some of the top phones that will go on sale during the Prime Day sale. You can expect up to 40 per cent and more discount on these phones.

Audio and wearables will also see big price drops, including earbud brands like Sony WH-1000XM5, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (LTE). There will also be offers and deals on smart home appliances, kitchen gadgets and more.

