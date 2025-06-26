Vodafone Idea’s Max Family Postpaid Plan Will Get You Free Netflix Subscription with 18 OTT Apps Access at This Price

Vodafone Idea’s Max Family Postpaid Plan Will Get You Access to 18 OTT Apps Including Netflix at This Price | Image: PTI

Vodafone Idea has rolled out a new mobile recharge plan. The new Vodafone Idea’s Max Family Postpaid plan can come in handy for people who hate paying for Netflix separately and are eyeing a plan that bundles the subscription with a bunch of other OTT benefits too.

Vodafone Idea Max Family plan is a postpaid plan that gets subscribers a Netflix Basic subscription along with access to up to 18 OTT platforms, unlimited calling, SMS and data benefits. The plan includes two connections – a primary and a secondary, and a combined monthly data benefit of 120GB. Primary user gets 70GB, secondary user gets 40GB, and there’s 10GB of shared data.

Vodafone Idea offers unlimited night data from 12 am to 6 am under the plan. There’s also a 200GB data rollover. Vi customers can choose from a list of OTT apps, including Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, or get access to 17 OTT platforms like Zee5, Fancode, Discovery+, SonyLIV, JioHotstar, and more through the Vi Movies & TV platform.

How much does the Vodafone Idea Max Family Plan cost?

Vodafone Idea is giving out the plan at Rs 871. Note that this is a postpaid plan, which allows you to access all services and benefits and then get billed at the end of every month. The monthly net bill depends on the postpaid pack selected and total usage. Postpaid plans get refreshed on the very first day of your billing cycle.

The Vodafone Idea Max Family Plan lets you add 6 more members (secondary connection) if you pay extra Rs 299 per month over the Rs 871. These connections get unlimited local, STD, national roaming calls and 40GB data.