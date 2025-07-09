Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: iPhone 15 at Rs 57,999, Galaxy S24 Ultra at Rs 74,999, and 72 Hours of Tech Deals You Can Consider | Image: Amazon

Amazon India is back with its Prime Day sale for 2025. The e-commerce giant is set to host its biggest sales event, which will run for straight 72 hours, starting 12:00 AM on July 12 to 11:59 PM on July 14. Prime Day Sale is exclusively for Prime subscribers, unlike normal flash deals. Prime Day sale this year will have some top electronics offers starting right from smartphones to smart TVs. The sale will also be expanding into smaller towns.

What's Different This Year?

Amazon has stated that it will be releasing new products in a variety of categories, including smartphones, fashion, beauty, and everyday items. But the true story is in the battle for logistics. The company is opening 30 additional delivery stations in Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns including Panchkula, Nagpur, and Mohali to make last-mile delivery better. Amazon claims this is important for long-term growth, so this measure is aimed to make sure that deliveries are faster and more dependable during busy times and after.

Prime Day Tech Deals to Keep an Eye On

Here are some of the best products and gadgets that Amazon will have on sale during Prime Day 2025:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G at Rs 74,999: Samsung’s last year flagship, the Galaxy S24 will be selling at its lowest price ever. It is currently selling for Rs 86,900 on the e-commerce store. Buyers can also avail no cost EMI plans of up to 12 months.

Apple iPhone 15 at Rs 57,999: This is another all-time low price with no-cost EMI choices. The phone is selling for Rs 60,200 on Amazon right now.

OnePlus 13s at Rs 49,999: OnePlus 13s, one of the top smartphones launched recently will also be part of the sale. Buyers can get its for Rs 49,999 instead of Rs 54,998. This can be further reduced by applying instant bank discount of Rs 5,000 and up to 12 months of no-cost EMI.

Prime Day sale will also cover major smart TVS like Sony Bravia and Xiaomi QLED. The Sony Bravia 2 (55-inch) 4K LED costs Rs 49,999, but you can get Rs 5,000 discount with SBI cards and pay in 9 months with no interest.

The Xiaomi QLED FX Pro (55-inch) costs Rs 36,499, but you can get a Rs 2,500 SBI discount and pay for it over six months.