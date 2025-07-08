Google Pixel 9 Gets ₹5,000 Discount on Google Store

The Google Pixel 9 is now available for ₹74,999 through an online deal on the newly launched Google Store India. Originally launched last year at ₹79,999, it is now offered with a flat ₹5,000 discount on Google’s compact flagship. Here's an explanation of how the deal works and how you can take advantage of it.

Google Pixel 9 deal on the Google Store India

The Google Pixel 9 is currently available with a flat ₹5,000 discount on the Google Store India. After applying the discount, you can buy the Pixel 9 256GB model for ₹74,999. Plus, you are eligible for a ₹5,000 Google Store credit, which you can use on your next purchase.

While this is still a good deal, you can receive bank discounts and cashback on third-party shopping platforms, including Flipkart, where using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card makes you eligible for a 5 per cent unlimited cashback.

Google Pixel 9 specifications

Display: Features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ OLED screen with a maximum brightness of 2700 nits. It supports an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Processor: Powered by the Google Tensor G4 chip built on a 4nm process, with up to 12GB of RAM.

Cameras: The rear setup includes a 50MP main sensor with a wide lens and a 48MP ultrawide sensor. The front camera has a 10.5MP sensor.