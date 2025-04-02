Amazon Prime Video Users in India Can Now Watch Apple TV+ As Add-On: Here’s How

Amazon Prime Video now includes Apple TV+ as an add-on subscription, allowing viewers access to Apple’s award-winning shows, such as Severance and Ted Lasso, without needing the dedicated app on their device. Apple TV+ joins a range of subscriptions already available on Amazon’s video streaming service, including Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, BBC iPlayer, MGM+, Sony Pictures - Stream, Crunchyroll, Animax+GEM, FanCode, Manorama Max, and Anime Times among others.

“We believe Prime members will appreciate the seamless access to Apple Originals through a straightforward add-on subscription,” said Gaurav Bhasin, head of marketplace for add-on subscriptions and movie rentals at Prime Video India.

Apple TV+ on Amazon Prime Video

Since Apple TV+ is an add-on, users will be required to buy its subscription, priced at ₹99 monthly. They can buy the subscription separately on an iPhone, Mac, iPad, or browser, or through Prime Video’s app on supported devices, such as mobile phones. Amazon says the subscription can be cancelled anytime, with the remainder of the benefits still available to users.

With the launch in India, Amazon Prime Video added another market for the add-on Apple TV+ subscription, already available in the US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Europe, and Latin America.

How to watch Apple TV+ on Amazon Prime Video