Amazon Prime Video Users in India Can Now Watch Apple TV+ As Add-On: Here’s How

Updated April 2nd 2025, 17:47 IST
Amazon Prime Video now includes Apple TV+ as an add-on subscription, allowing viewers access to Apple’s award-winning shows, such as Severance and Ted Lasso, without needing the dedicated app on their device. Apple TV+ joins a range of subscriptions already available on Amazon’s video streaming service, including Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, BBC iPlayer, MGM+, Sony Pictures - Stream, Crunchyroll, Animax+GEM, FanCode, Manorama Max, and Anime Times among others.
“We believe Prime members will appreciate the seamless access to Apple Originals through a straightforward add-on subscription,” said Gaurav Bhasin, head of marketplace for add-on subscriptions and movie rentals at Prime Video India.
Since Apple TV+ is an add-on, users will be required to buy its subscription, priced at ₹99 monthly. They can buy the subscription separately on an iPhone, Mac, iPad, or browser, or through Prime Video’s app on supported devices, such as mobile phones. Amazon says the subscription can be cancelled anytime, with the remainder of the benefits still available to users.
With the launch in India, Amazon Prime Video added another market for the add-on Apple TV+ subscription, already available in the US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Europe, and Latin America.
Amazon Prime members can open Prime Video on an eligible device, such as a PC or an Android smartphone, and look for the Apple TV+ add-on banner. Alternatively, they can go to the Subscriptions tab and choose Apple TV+. Existing Apple TV+ subscribers can link their accounts, while the new ones can buy a subscription right from the Prime Video app. Amazon claims using Apple TV+ right from within the Prime Video app lets viewers avoid managing multiple usernames, passwords, and billing dates. The monthly renewals for the Apple TV+ add-on will happen on Prime Video. Although Apple TV+ is available on all major platforms, Amazon Prime Video has wider compatibility, allowing Apple’s streaming service to reach a wider audience.
Published April 2nd 2025, 17:47 IST