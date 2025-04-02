HMD 130 Music, HMD 150 Music Feature Phones Launched

HMD, which rebranded to Human Mobile Devices last year, has launched two new feature phone models, expanding its portfolio in one of its most important markets. The new feature phones, HMD 150 Music and HMD 130 Music are entertainment-focused offerings, with dedicated music controls and loudspeakers on their backs. HMD’s new feature phones offer 2G connectivity, expandable storage, and long-lasting batteries as highlights. However, the HMD 150 Music stands out with a rear camera.

HMD 150 Music, HMD 130 Music price in India

The HMD 150 Music costs ₹2,399, while the price of the HMD 130 Music is ₹1,899. The 150 Music comes in Light Blue, Purple, and Grey colours, while the 130 Music has Blue, Dark Grey, and Red colours. Both feature phones will be available from HMD’s online store, online shopping platforms, and offline outlets across India. However, the availability dates are unclear.

HMD 150 Music, HMD 130 Music features

According to HMD, the 150 Music and 130 Music offer an “immersive” sound quality for music, but users can take hands-free calls using the speakers. The phones have dedicated media controls, such as buttons for volume adjustments and playback. HMD claims the phones can offer up to 50 hours of music playback on a single charge, along with a standby time of 36 days. Both feature phones have wireless and wired FM radio with recording capability, Bluetooth 5.0, and SD card support for 32GB.