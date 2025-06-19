Amazon Prime Video Will Show Ads In Between Videos: Here's How to Watch Without Them | Image: Image from Amazon Prime

Even if you pay for Amazon Prime, you'll still see adverts throughout movies and TV episodes on Amazon Prime Video. The company said that this move is being made in several countries, including India, to help Amazon make more money from its streaming service. You can't skip the advertisements unless you pay for an extra Prime Video Ad Free subscription. They will show up before and during the video playback.

What Changes for Prime Video Users

Everything. Everyone will start viewing ads during movies and episodes on Prime Video. Ads will play before and during content, same like on other streaming services. You can't skip these adverts. This affects even people who already have Amazon Prime.

How to Get Rid of Ads on Prime Video

Amazon now has a new premium option called "Prime Video Ad Free" that lets you view without advertisements. This is how to sign up: On the website for Prime Video:

1. Go to Your Account

2. Click on Go Ad Free

3. Tap Start Subscription

On devices that support it (including Fire TV, smart TVs, and set-top boxes)

1. Open Settings and click on Prime.

2. Choose "Go Ad Free"

3. Confirm that you want to start a subscription. This plan gets rid of ads on all profiles associated to your account, but Amazon says that some movie trailers may still play. You can't turn those off, even with the ad-free subscription.

How Much Does It Cost To Get Rid of Ads?

Amazon in India has a monthly ad free plan and a yearly ad free plan at RS 129 and Rs 169 respectively. Note this payment is over and extra the charge that you pay for Priem membership. When you sign up, you can't swap between monthly and yearly programs. So choose wisely.

Why This Is Important?