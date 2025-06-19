Facebook Kills Videos, From Now on Everything is Reels

Meta has said that there would be a big shift to way videos work on Facebook. In a future update, all videos submitted to Facebook, no matter how long or what format they are in, will be called Reels. This change drops the two distinct "Video" and "Reel" upload choices and puts them both under one name. Meta claims the update will make it easier to share videos on Facebook by simplifying how one creates and post videos.

“Previously, you’d upload a video to Feed or post a reel using different creative flows and tools for each format. Now, we’re bringing these experiences together with a simplified publishing flow that gives you access to even more creative tools. We’ll also give you control over your audience setting of who sees your reels,” Meta wrote in a blog post.

When Will it Roll Out?

Meta hasn't given a particular finish date for this update, although it will start to roll out slowly in the middle of 2025. What will change? Facebook users could earlier select between publishing a video or making a Reel, depending on the kind of content and how it was made. That difference is gone with the update.

All new videos will immediately be shared as Reels and there won't be a duration limit or a constraint on the format. All kinds of movies, whether they are vertical or horizontal, short or lengthy, will be in the Reels category.

The "Video" tab in the Facebook app will also be called "Reels." This will now be the main place for all video content, not simply short bits.

Tools for Editing and Finding

Meta states that all video content will now use the same editing interface that was only available for Reels before. This includes basic editing, filters, music, voiceovers, and text, interactive components like stickers or effects.

The company says that video discovery will still be personalised, even after the name change. No matter how long it is, users will still see content based on their interests and how they watch it.

Settings for Privacy and Audience