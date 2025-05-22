Amazon to Enter Race Against Huawei, Apple with its very Own Foldable Tablet: Kuo

Foldable frenzy is on and Amazon plans to jump on this bandwagon soon. The e-commerce and technology giant, which also makes tablets and smart devices, is now said to be working on its very own foldable tablet. And what more? It may beat Apple in this race by launching its folding tablet ahead of the rumoured foldable iPhone putting it in direct competition with companies like Apple and Huawei.

According to well-known analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, Amazon has already begun preliminary talks with top suppliers for a foldable tablet. Though development has just begun at the conceptual level, Kuo feels that the project will go into mass production by the late part of 2026 or early 2027 if all goes according to plan. Apple’s foldable device is rumoured to enter mass production in late 2027 or early 2028.

Kuo’s revelation arrives on the heels of Huawei’s announcement of its MateBook Fold Ultimate in China - an 18-inch display that compresses into a 13-inch form. Running on the proprietary HarmonyOS PC, Huawei’s MateBook Fold is already up for pre-orders in China and will go on sale starting June 6.

Amazon's rumoured entry into foldable technology marks a significant turn. More famous for affordable, content-based tablets, the company has avoided the high-end hardware wars in the past. But worldwide passion for foldables, fueled by innovation and accelerating consumer interest, might have just swung the door open.

Ross Young, Vice President at Counterpoint Research, had also shared similar views in the past. He said that he too had heard that Amazon was in discussions with component makers for a foldable tablet. This adds weight to Kuo’s report and suggests that the project, though unconfirmed, is being considered seriously within the industry.

If Amazon were to follow up, it would potentially leap ahead of Apple in taking a foldable tablet to market. Kuo speculates that Apple's long-speculated-about foldable iPad won't enter mass production until late 2027 or perhaps 2028.

With Huawei having already set the bar and Amazon quietly putting its pieces together, the foldable craze is by no means slowing down. The competition is on, and it's not anymore just a case of who can fold but who can fold best.