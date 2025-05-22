Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Review: Samsung’s Slimmest Yet Is a Luxury, But Not a Necessity

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Review: Samsung knows the tricks of the trade. The company has always known how to make a good phone, but with Galaxy S25 Edge, it is clear they wanted to make something else entirely- a design marvel. After years of refining the Galaxy S series into a well-oiled machine, the new Galaxy S25 Edge marks a measured but deliberate step toward form over function. Now, that does not mean that it lacks power or capability- certainly not. But unlike its S25 and S25 Plus brethren, the Edge doesn’t try to be everything for everyone. It is made for a particular kind of user- one who values aesthetics and elegance just as much as performance.

Let’s First Talk About the Galaxy S25 Edge Design

From the moment you hold it, the Galaxy S25 Edge feels different. It’s astonishingly thin – 5.8mm with flat sides and a flat back that lend it a modern, almost minimalist feel. The curved edges that once defined Samsung’s “Edge” branding are gone, replaced with razor-clean lines that make it look more like a design prototype than a mainstream release. That makes it visually stunning, yes- but it also means compromises.

For one, the glossy finish (at least on the unit I tested) is a fingerprint magnet. It is nearly impossible to keep the back clean without a handy case or cloth. The slim form factor is also a mixed blessing: it is light and easy to handle, but a little slippery, especially with that flat frame. It screams luxury, but it yes, it also demands care.

Galaxy S25 Edge Performance and Camera

Performance-wise, there’s nothing lightweight about it. Under the hood, you get either the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, along with up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage and 12GB LPDDR5x RAm. The 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is predictably excellent - Samsung’s best-in-class panel tech shines here, with a QHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2600 nits. It’s vibrant, sharp, and ultra-responsive. Scrolling, gaming, and media consumption all feel fluid and premium.

Now, let’s talk cameras. The Galaxy S25 Edge, on paper, brings a 200MP main sensor, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. In practice, the results are consistently impressive. The main sensor produces crisp, detailed shots with strong dynamic range, while Samsung’s AI-driven image processing does a great job with night mode, portrait separation, and smart enhancements like object removal and remastering. The telephoto isn’t earth-shattering, but it’s reliable. What stands out most is the consistency - this is one of the most reliable camera systems Samsung’s made. Not revolutionary, but absolutely dependable.

Galaxy S25 Edge Battery Debate

Where the Edge stumbles slightly is battery life. It’s… fine. The thin body naturally limits how much battery Samsung could squeeze in, and while software optimisations help, it will not blow anyone away. Expect a full day of regular use but for intense users- just barely. Power users may find themselves reaching for the charger by the end of the day. Fast charging is supported, but with that thin profile, thermal throttling can sometimes kick in sooner than expected during demanding tasks like gaming or video streaming. For instance, while playing Temple Run for about 20–25 minutes, the back panel became noticeably warm. The same happened when I left the torch light on for two hours during a power blackout. Nothing extreme, but enough to suggest the phone prioritises temperature control over sustained peak performance, likely due to its compact thermal envelope.

So, who is this phone for?

If you care about cutting-edge design, if you want your phone to feel like a fashion accessory as much as a tech tool, and if you are okay with paying a little more for that sleek, “wow” factor then the Galaxy S25 Edge is for you. It is for people who want something different, something intentional, something that makes a statement the moment it is pulled out of a pocket.

But if you are someone who needs the absolute best battery, prefers a matte back that resists fingerprints, wants the S Pen, or simply doesn’t care about ultra-thin aesthetics, the standard S25 or S25 Plus will probably suit you better. They offer more or less the same specs, better grip, and more practicality.

To Round Up…