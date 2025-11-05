Amazon Warns Perplexity: Stop AI-Powered Purchases, Perplexity Cries Foul

New Delhi: Amazon and Perplexity AI have locked horns over AI-driven online shopping. The e-commerce giant has accused the startup of breaking its rules by letting users buy products on Amazon through Perplexity’s AI browser, Comet.

Amazon sent Perplexity a cease-and-desist letter dated October 31. The letter claims that Perplexity’s AI agents are secretly accessing Amazon’s platform and user accounts without permission. Amazon called this a case of “computer fraud” and said the startup’s system is not authorised to act on behalf of users on its website.

Amazon says that “Perplexity does not have authorisation to access Amazon’s store, user accounts, or account details using its disguised or obscured Comet AI agents.”

Perplexity, however, hit back. In a blog post, the AI startup accused Amazon of “bullying” and trying to block innovation. It said many users enjoy asking the Comet Assistant to find and buy items directly from Amazon, calling it a smoother and faster shopping experience.

“Amazon should love this. Easier shopping means more transactions and happier customers. But Amazon doesn’t care,” Perplexity wrote. The company claimed Amazon is more interested in showing ads and sponsored results than in improving user experience.

Amazon, on the other hand, said that all third-party AI shopping tools must act transparently and respect its policies. It accused Perplexity of avoiding detection and degrading the shopping experience by showing limited products, missing personalised recommendations, and not prioritising fast delivery.

The dispute comes as Amazon tightens control over who can access its website. In recent months, it has blocked AI crawlers from OpenAI, Google, and Meta, arguing that unauthorised scraping and automation can harm users and sellers alike.