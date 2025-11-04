ChatGPT Go vs Google AI Pro vs Perplexity Pro: Which Is Better?

Which AI bot is better for you? | Image: Republic

If you’re choosing a paid AI assistant in India right now, three plans stand out: ChatGPT Go (currently free for a year in India), Google AI Pro (bundled with Google One), and Perplexity Pro (the research-first assistant). The “best” choice depends on your daily workflow: writing and creation, Google‑centric productivity with video tools, or fast, citation‑backed research.

Creation and general assistance

ChatGPT Go: Strong for writing, ideation, image generation, and iterative editing with higher daily limits than the free tier; good at following tone and structure directions for content and code snippets.​

Google AI Pro: Great for users embedded in Gmail/Docs/Sheets, with Gemini 2.5 Pro and access to Veo for text‑to‑video—handy for social teams and slides; integrates with NotebookLM and Google apps.​

Perplexity Pro: Best for concise, on‑topic responses that stay grounded with citations; quicker for “what’s the latest” queries and synthesis across sources.​

Research and real-time information

ChatGPT Go: Capable for structured briefs and file‑based analysis; less native emphasis on link‑by‑link citations in the main interface.​

Google AI Pro: Strong when paired with Search for discovery and with NotebookLM for document synthesis; good for users who live in Chrome and Google apps.​

Perplexity Pro: Purpose‑built for retrieval with inline citations, web grounding, and a “Copilot” mode that asks clarifying questions to refine the search.​

Files, images, and multimodal

ChatGPT Go: Lets you upload files (PDFs, slides, spreadsheets) and generate images; higher limits than free, suitable for briefs, transcripts, and data extraction.​

Google AI Pro: Adds Veo video generation and Gemini across Google apps, plus 2 TB storage via Google One—useful for teams sharing assets.​

Perplexity Pro: Unlimited uploads for PDFs/CSV/audio/video with transcription and analysis; also includes image generation options.​

Limits, speed, and price in India

ChatGPT Go: Normally ₹399/month, now free in India for 12 months if activated during the promo; higher daily message caps, faster replies than free, and image generation included.

Google AI Pro: Typically tied to Google One; commonly listed at around ₹1,600–₹1,950/month in India, with Gemini 2.5 Pro access, Veo video tools, and 2 TB storage; Available for a year for Jio users at no cost.​

Perplexity Pro: Free for a year for Airtel users, offering ad‑free, unlimited Pro queries, unlimited uploads, premium models (GPT‑4.1, Claude Sonnet, Mistral), and Copilot.​

Who should pick which

Pick ChatGPT Go if: You need a creative partner for writing, social posts, image generation, and document‑to‑summary workflows, and want maximum value this year thanks to the free 12‑month India offer.​

Pick Google AI Pro if: You’re deeply invested in Gmail/Docs/Slides/Drive, want Veo video generation, and prefer native integration with Google’s ecosystem plus 2TB cloud storage.​