Updated 4 November 2025 at 19:08 IST
ChatGPT Go vs Google AI Pro vs Perplexity Pro: Which Is Better?
With promotional offers, ChatGPT Go, Google AI Pro, and Perplexity Pro are available for free in India. Here is how to choose the best one for you.
- Tech News
- 3 min read
Show Quick Read
If you’re choosing a paid AI assistant in India right now, three plans stand out: ChatGPT Go (currently free for a year in India), Google AI Pro (bundled with Google One), and Perplexity Pro (the research-first assistant). The “best” choice depends on your daily workflow: writing and creation, Google‑centric productivity with video tools, or fast, citation‑backed research.
Creation and general assistance
ChatGPT Go: Strong for writing, ideation, image generation, and iterative editing with higher daily limits than the free tier; good at following tone and structure directions for content and code snippets.
Google AI Pro: Great for users embedded in Gmail/Docs/Sheets, with Gemini 2.5 Pro and access to Veo for text‑to‑video—handy for social teams and slides; integrates with NotebookLM and Google apps.
Perplexity Pro: Best for concise, on‑topic responses that stay grounded with citations; quicker for “what’s the latest” queries and synthesis across sources.
Research and real-time information
ChatGPT Go: Capable for structured briefs and file‑based analysis; less native emphasis on link‑by‑link citations in the main interface.
Google AI Pro: Strong when paired with Search for discovery and with NotebookLM for document synthesis; good for users who live in Chrome and Google apps.
Perplexity Pro: Purpose‑built for retrieval with inline citations, web grounding, and a “Copilot” mode that asks clarifying questions to refine the search.
Files, images, and multimodal
ChatGPT Go: Lets you upload files (PDFs, slides, spreadsheets) and generate images; higher limits than free, suitable for briefs, transcripts, and data extraction.
Google AI Pro: Adds Veo video generation and Gemini across Google apps, plus 2 TB storage via Google One—useful for teams sharing assets.
Perplexity Pro: Unlimited uploads for PDFs/CSV/audio/video with transcription and analysis; also includes image generation options.
Limits, speed, and price in India
ChatGPT Go: Normally ₹399/month, now free in India for 12 months if activated during the promo; higher daily message caps, faster replies than free, and image generation included.
Google AI Pro: Typically tied to Google One; commonly listed at around ₹1,600–₹1,950/month in India, with Gemini 2.5 Pro access, Veo video tools, and 2 TB storage; Available for a year for Jio users at no cost.
Perplexity Pro: Free for a year for Airtel users, offering ad‑free, unlimited Pro queries, unlimited uploads, premium models (GPT‑4.1, Claude Sonnet, Mistral), and Copilot.
Who should pick which
Pick ChatGPT Go if: You need a creative partner for writing, social posts, image generation, and document‑to‑summary workflows, and want maximum value this year thanks to the free 12‑month India offer.
Pick Google AI Pro if: You’re deeply invested in Gmail/Docs/Slides/Drive, want Veo video generation, and prefer native integration with Google’s ecosystem plus 2TB cloud storage.
Pick Perplexity Pro if: You prioritise fast, citation‑rich answers, current information, and research repeatability with uploads and transparent sources.
Published By : Shubham Verma
