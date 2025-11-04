Republic World
Updated 4 November 2025 at 19:08 IST

ChatGPT Go vs Google AI Pro vs Perplexity Pro: Which Is Better?

With promotional offers, ChatGPT Go, Google AI Pro, and Perplexity Pro are available for free in India. Here is how to choose the best one for you.

Shubham Verma
Which AI bot is better for you? | Image: Republic
If you’re choosing a paid AI assistant in India right now, three plans stand out: ChatGPT Go (currently free for a year in India), Google AI Pro (bundled with Google One), and Perplexity Pro (the research-first assistant). The “best” choice depends on your daily workflow: writing and creation, Google‑centric productivity with video tools, or fast, citation‑backed research.

Creation and general assistance

ChatGPT Go: Strong for writing, ideation, image generation, and iterative editing with higher daily limits than the free tier; good at following tone and structure directions for content and code snippets.​

Google AI Pro: Great for users embedded in Gmail/Docs/Sheets, with Gemini 2.5 Pro and access to Veo for text‑to‑video—handy for social teams and slides; integrates with NotebookLM and Google apps.​

Perplexity Pro: Best for concise, on‑topic responses that stay grounded with citations; quicker for “what’s the latest” queries and synthesis across sources.​

Research and real-time information

ChatGPT Go: Capable for structured briefs and file‑based analysis; less native emphasis on link‑by‑link citations in the main interface.​

Google AI Pro: Strong when paired with Search for discovery and with NotebookLM for document synthesis; good for users who live in Chrome and Google apps.​

Perplexity Pro: Purpose‑built for retrieval with inline citations, web grounding, and a “Copilot” mode that asks clarifying questions to refine the search.​

Files, images, and multimodal

ChatGPT Go: Lets you upload files (PDFs, slides, spreadsheets) and generate images; higher limits than free, suitable for briefs, transcripts, and data extraction.​

Google AI Pro: Adds Veo video generation and Gemini across Google apps, plus 2 TB storage via Google One—useful for teams sharing assets.​

Perplexity Pro: Unlimited uploads for PDFs/CSV/audio/video with transcription and analysis; also includes image generation options.​

Limits, speed, and price in India

ChatGPT Go: Normally ₹399/month, now free in India for 12 months if activated during the promo; higher daily message caps, faster replies than free, and image generation included.

Google AI Pro: Typically tied to Google One; commonly listed at around ₹1,600–₹1,950/month in India, with Gemini 2.5 Pro access, Veo video tools, and 2 TB storage; Available for a year for Jio users at no cost.​

Perplexity Pro: Free for a year for Airtel users, offering ad‑free, unlimited Pro queries, unlimited uploads, premium models (GPT‑4.1, Claude Sonnet, Mistral), and Copilot.​

Who should pick which

Pick ChatGPT Go if: You need a creative partner for writing, social posts, image generation, and document‑to‑summary workflows, and want maximum value this year thanks to the free 12‑month India offer.​

Pick Google AI Pro if: You’re deeply invested in Gmail/Docs/Slides/Drive, want Veo video generation, and prefer native integration with Google’s ecosystem plus 2TB cloud storage.​

Pick Perplexity Pro if: You prioritise fast, citation‑rich answers, current information, and research repeatability with uploads and transparent sources.​

