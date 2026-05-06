Android 16 May Update Rolls Out: Google Fixes Annoying Charging, Camera Bugs on Pixel Before Android 17 Arrives

If your Pixel phone has been acting a little off lately, this update might be exactly what you needed. Google has started rolling out the May 2026 patch for Android 16, and while it doesn’t bring flashy new features, it focuses on something far more important: fixing the small issues that quietly ruin everyday use.

The update is reaching a wide range of Pixel devices, including Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, and the newer Pixel 8, Pixel 9, and Pixel 10 series, along with the Pixel 10a. This broad rollout suggests Google is aiming to stabilise the experience across its ecosystem before the next big upgrade lands.

This particular build, tagged CP1A.260505.005, is being released in phases. So if you haven’t seen it yet, don’t worry, it should arrive soon. As always, you can check manually in your phone’s settings, but most users will get it through an automatic over-the-air notification.

What’s changing?

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First up is wireless charging. Some users had reported unusually slow charging speeds when their battery level crossed the 75 to 80 percent mark. It’s a frustrating issue, especially if you leave your phone on a charger overnight and expect it to be ready by morning. Google has now fixed this, which should make charging behaviour more consistent.

The camera also gets a much-needed fix, particularly on the base Pixel 10. A bug that caused the camera app to freeze while switching zoom levels during video recording has now been resolved. For anyone who records videos regularly, this is a meaningful improvement.

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Display issues have also been cleaned up. On Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL, users had noticed a strange white flickering dot at the top of the screen. That glitch is now gone. Google has also addressed instances where the display would appear fuzzy or freeze briefly, improving overall visual stability.

There’s even a small but useful keyboard fix. In some apps, the keyboard appeared slightly misaligned, which could be annoying while typing. That’s been corrected too.

However, there’s one important catch for Pixel 10 users. This update includes a bootloader change that prevents rolling back to older Android 16 versions. Once installed, you won’t be able to flash or boot previous builds. For most users, this won’t make a difference. But for developers and those who like experimenting with software, it’s a significant restriction.