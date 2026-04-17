Google Pixel Laptop in Works? Android 17 Leak Reveals “Pixel Glow” Feature for Phones and PCs

New Delhi: Google may be preparing a major expansion of its hardware lineup, with fresh leaks hinting at a new Pixel laptop and a unique notification system called “Pixel Glow.”

According to a 9to5google report, Google is working on a Pixel-branded laptop, marking a possible return to in-house computing devices after earlier products like the Pixelbook. What makes this device interesting is that it may run a desktop-style version of Android, instead of ChromeOS.

If this happens, it would signal a shift in Google’s strategy bringing Android closer to a full desktop experience and creating a tighter ecosystem between phones and laptops.

Pixel Glow: Notifications That Light Up

Alongside the laptop, a new feature called Pixel Glow has been spotted in the code. This system uses subtle lighting on the back of a device to alert users about activity when the screen is facing down.

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For example:

A soft light may glow when a favorite contact calls

It could provide visual feedback during interactions with Gemini AI

Notifications may appear without needing to turn the device over

Users are expected to have full control over this feature through settings, including the option to turn it off.

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Not Just for Phones

Interestingly, Pixel Glow is not limited to smartphones. The feature is expected to work across both Pixel phones and the upcoming laptop. On phones, it could be integrated into design elements like the camera bar or even the Pixel logo. On laptops, it may act as a visual cue for notifications or AI responses, especially when using Gemini.