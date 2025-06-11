Android 16 Now Available—Does It Solve Common User Pain Points?

Google has started rolling out Android 16, its latest mobile platform that puts focus on a new interface design, called Material 3 Expressive, and personal AI tools. It is not a major detour from the previous version, yet it feels entirely new OS, thanks to new animations and customisations in the lock screen, notification shade, and windows. Android 16 is now available for eligible Pixel phones along with the June Pixel Feature Drop.

How to install Android 16

Eligible Pixel phone users can head to Settings > System > System update to check for an update. Android 16 is now rolling out to the following models:

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel 9 Pro XL

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9

Pixel 9a

Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel 8

Pixel 8a

Pixel Fold

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7

Pixel 7a

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6

Pixel 6a

Pixel Tablet

Android 16 features: Do they solve the pain points?

— Live Updates: Inspired by the Live Activities feature in iOS, Live Updates shows real-time updates for a notification at the top of your screen and notification shade. This allows apps like Swiggy, Zomato, and Uber to show activity progress through a pill-shaped bar that stays on top and provides one-tap access to the app. Google said it is working with different companies to integrate this feature into their versions, such as Samsung’s Now Bar and Live Alerts on Oppo and OnePlus phones.

Live Activities in iOS has been a welcome feature, allowing you to quickly check where your food order or cab is. It entirely removes the need to open individual apps to check something as basic as real-time information. Since Live Updates is Google’s answer to Live Activities, it will address the same concerns as those of iPhone users.

— Hearing device support: Google has simplified connecting hearing aids with Android 16, now allowing devices with Bluetooth LE support to utilise the phone’s microphone for clear calls in noisy environments. The added functionality for hearing devices in Android 16 will help you listen to voices and sounds around you better. A similar feature called Live Listen lets you listen to nearby sounds closely through AirPods or Beats earbuds using the iPhone’s microphone.