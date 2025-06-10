iOS 26 Developer Beta: The tech giant, Apple, has introduced new iOS 26 at the Worldwide Developers Conference 2025 in California. With the new iOS 26, Apple has made several changes to the App icons, the user interfaces and has updated its features as well. Currently, Apple has rolled out the Developer Beta program, which is basically for developers, giving them an early glimpse at the new changes to the iPhone. However, the Developer beta program can be buggy.

Here is a step-by-step process on how to install iOS 26 Developer Beta on your iPhone:

Step 1- iPhone Compatibility:

The first initial step is to make sure your iPhone is compatible and supports iOS 26.

Step 2- Take a backup:

As a precautionary measure, take a backup of your important data in iCloud or on your computer in case something goes wrong and to protect your data from being lost.

Step 3- Apple Developer ID Required:

You require a developer account for the iOS 26 developers' features. For that, you need to log in with your Apple ID at the developers’ website.

Step 4- Device Enrolling:

After making your developer account, you need to enrol your device by registering your iPhone.

Step 5- Install iOS 26 Beta Profile:

First, open Safari and in downloads, search for the iOS 26 Developer Beta. After finding, install the profile.

Step 6- Restart Your iPhone:

After installation of the profile, restart your iPhone so that the updated profile applies properly.

Step 7- Check for the update

After restarting your iPhone, check for the update. For that, you go to the iPhone Settings, into the General, and check for a software update. The iOS 26 Developer Beta program should be available.

Step 8- Download and install the Program