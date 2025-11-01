Android 16: These OnePlus Phones Are Set to Receive the OxygenOS 16 Update, Check If Yours Is On The List | Image: OnePlus

OnePlus has officially announced its latest software update, OxygenOS 16, built on Android 16. The update brings a fresh look, smarter features, and improved performance to many OnePlus smartphones. If you own a OnePlus device, now is the time to check if your phone is eligible to receive this upgrade.

Starting November 2025, the rollout will happen in phases. The first batch includes the flagship OnePlus 13 series, followed by OnePlus 12, OnePlus 11, OnePlus 10 Pro and several models from the Nord and Nord CE series.

What’s New in OxygenOS 16?

OxygenOS 16 introduces a modern design called Material 3 Expressive UX. This means smoother animations, better transitions between apps, and a more fluid user experience. The update also includes customisable home screen wallpapers, revamped Quick Settings, and a new Liquid Glass design that gives the interface a sleek, glass-like appearance.

OnePlus is also adding powerful AI tools to make your phone smarter. Features like AI VoiceScribe, AI Writer Toolkit, and AI Scan Better aim to boost productivity. For photography lovers, AI Portrait Glow and AI Perfect Shot promise better camera results. The update also includes Live Alerts for real-time app notifications and a new Private Computing Cloud to keep your data secure.

Advertisement

List of Eligible Devices

Here’s a quick look at the OnePlus phones confirmed to receive OxygenOS 16:

- OnePlus 13 series

Advertisement

- OnePlus 12 series

- OnePlus 11 and 11R

- OnePlus 10 Pro

- OnePlus Nord 5, Nord 4, Nord 3

- OnePlus CE 4

- OnePlus CE 4 Lite

- OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

- OnePlus Nord CE 3

- OnePlus Pad and Pad Go