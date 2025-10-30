OnePlus 15 vs Oppo Find X9: A Side-by-Side Comparison Between Upcoming Flagships

November will be a busy month for tech enthusiasts as major brands are gearing up for the launch of their next flagship phones. Two of them are highly anticipated: the OnePlus 15 and the Oppo Find X9. Although they share the DNA, the phones are pitched to different customers: while Oppo has an appeal with people looking for camera-centric phones, OnePlus is preferred by those who prioritise clean UI and performance. The OnePlus 15 is set for launch in India on November 9, while a firm date in November for the Find X9 has not been announced yet. Still, both phones have been launched in China, so here is a side-by-side comparison of their specifications.

Design and displays

OnePlus 15: 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED with a 1.5K resolution and up to 165Hz refresh rate, aimed at smoother scrolling and gaming; flat-edged design with a new rectangular camera layout replaces the circular island from earlier models.​

Oppo Find X9: 6.59-inch LTPO OLED at 1.5K and 120Hz, with ultra-thin bezels and a high screen-to-body ratio; the Pro variant steps up to a flat 6.78-inch 1.5K 120 Hz panel with IP68/IP69 durability claims on Oppo’s materials.​

Performance and hardware

OnePlus 15: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3 nm), paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage; focus on sustained performance with a larger vapour chamber and gaming optimisations noted at launch in China.​

Oppo Find X9: MediaTek Dimensity 9500 (3nm) with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage; Oppo highlights an advanced vapour chamber for thermal headroom, especially under sustained loads.​

Battery and charging

OnePlus 15: 7,300mAh battery, a major capacity leap for the line; 120W wired and 50W wireless charging cited in launch coverage and specs round-ups from established outlets.​

Oppo Find X9: 7,025mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging; Find X9 Pro reported at 7,550mAh with the same wired/wireless figures in detailed spec breakdowns.​

Cameras

OnePlus 15: Triple 50MP system (wide with OIS, ultrawide, telephoto), Hasselblad colour tuning, and up to 8K video capture noted by multiple launch reports; specific sensor IDs vary by region and weren’t all disclosed at the China reveal.​

Oppo Find X9: Triple 50MP setup with a Sony LYT‑808 main, 50MP ultrawide with AF, and 50MP periscope telephoto (LYT600) on Find X9; Find X9 Pro ups the ante with a larger LYT‑828 main and a 200 MP telephoto, plus advanced video modes like 4K 120fps Dolby Vision.​

Software and updates

OnePlus 15: Ships with Android 16; ColorOS 16 in China and OxygenOS 16 expected in India/global units; emphasis on smoother animations and background resource management in coverage of the launch.​

Oppo Find X9: Android 16 with ColorOS 16; Oppo underscores imaging pipeline enhancements (LUMO/Trinity engines) and thermal controls tied to performance stability.​

Connectivity and extras

OnePlus 15: Wi‑Fi 7, 5G dual‑SIM/eSIM (regional), NFC, stereo speakers, in‑display fingerprint reader; Gorilla Glass protection and IP rating expected but region-dependent.​

Oppo Find X9: Wi‑Fi 7, NFC, IP66/IP68/IP69 claims across X9/X9 Pro in Oppo materials and third-party summaries; ultrasonic fingerprint on some trims and strong haptics are highlighted.​

Memory, storage, and colours

OnePlus 15: Configs up to 16GB/1TB; launch colours include Absolute Black, Misty Purple, and Sand Dune (matte/sandstone-like finish) per official coverage in China.​