Android and iPhone Can Finally Share Files - Feature Launches First on Pixel 10 | Image: Google

For years, people have struggled with one simple problem: sharing files between Android phones and iPhones. Photos lost quality, videos got compressed, and users were pushed toward messaging apps just to move a file from one device to another. That long-standing gap is finally closing.

Google has announced that Android and iPhone can now share files directly, thanks to a new system that lets Quick Share work with Apple’s AirDrop. The update begins rolling out first to the Pixel 10 phones.

A Change People Have Been Asking For

Sharing moments, whether photos, recordings, schoolwork, or documents, should be simple. Until now, the device brand you owned decided how smoothly that could happen. The new update removes that barrier by allowing Android devices to send files to iPhones through the same flow used for Android-to-Android transfers.

You select Quick Share, the iPhone receives it through AirDrop, and the transfer completes without extra steps or quality loss. It is clean, direct, and finally universal.

Google says the feature is built with strong security as the foundation. Transfers remain protected, and the system was reviewed by independent security experts. Your data stays private, and both platforms keep their existing safeguards intact.

Pixel 10 Devices Get It First

