Google Pixel 10 Pro Review: The Rs 1,09,999 Question

In 2016, Google's zany little phone captured hearts with its software wizardry and a single-lens camera that made many big-name flagships blush. But it came with baggage too, like crummy batteries, heat problems, and pricing that too often felt indefensible. Through all of it, something remained rock-solid, and that is Pixel cameras.

Jump to 2025, and the Pixel 10 Pro looks like the culmination of all those years of experimenting, failing, repairing, and fine-tuning. It's not a "good camera phone" any longer, but a full-fledged flagship that stands tall alongside the iPhone 17 Pro and even pushes into DSLR realms. And yes, Google still wants you to pay Rs 1,09,999 in India, just like last year’s 9 Pro.

The real question is: does it earn that tag?

Design: Familiar but Finer

Hold the Pixel 10 Pro and you instantly know it’s a Pixel. The clean lines, the minimal design, and the comfort in hand - pure Pixel. At 6.3 inches, the display size is almost a sweet spot in today’s market full of bulky slabs. It’s small enough to manage one-handed, yet big enough to feel immersive.

The matte back resists smudges well, the camera bar feels sturdier, and those classic Pixel buttons still deliver that satisfying “click.” Google didn’t reinvent the wheel here, instead, it polished what already worked. And honestly, I’m glad they didn’t mess with it.

Display: Now World-Class

This is the first Pixel screen that truly feels “Pro.” The 120Hz OLED panel is as smooth as you’d expect, but what impressed me most was the brightness 3,300 nits peak. I’ve used it under Delhi’s merciless noon sun, and it never felt washed out. HDR content on Netflix pops, Instagram looks rich, and editing photos feels almost like working on a professional monitor.

Performance: Benchmarks Be Damned

Here’s where it gets interesting. The Tensor G5 is Google’s first real 3nm chip, and while it’s not as powerful on paper as Apple’s A-series, it’s finally balanced. In daily use, I never cared about the gap. Apps launch instantly, animations are fluid, and even hour-long gaming sessions didn’t cook the phone like older Pixels used to. It runs cool, stable, and snappy. Google clearly built this for real-world use, not just for benchmark charts.

Cameras: The Pixel Identity

This is why you buy a Pixel, right? On paper, not much has changed: 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto, and a 42MP selfie. But Google’s processing - its secret sauce - has taken a leap.

There’s a split-second delay between pressing the shutter and seeing the image register. The photographer in me finds it irritating, but the human in me forgives it the moment I see the results. Honestly, this is the only phone that can convince you to drop your DSLR at home, and a good DSLR today costs almost double the Pixel 10 Pro’s price.

I carried the Pixel 10 Pro to almost every possible place I could outdoors, and I couldn’t thank myself enough for that. Night streets, family chaos, or a quick street capture, the Pixel 10 Pro handled it all with ease. The new ProRes Zoom is ridiculous in the best way. Shots at 30x or even 50x look sharp and detailed. At 100x, you don’t get perfection, but you get something usable, and that’s more than most DSLR lenses can deliver without expensive glass and extra effort. Simply put: this is the DSLR I actually carry every day.

Google Pixel’s Battery and Charging: Solid but Room for Growth in 2025

The Google Pixel’s 4,870mAh battery delivers reliable performance, consistently finishing regular days with about 20% charge remaining. Even during heavy travel days with extensive photography, it manages to hold on, reaching the evening with around 10% left. While the battery life is dependable, it doesn’t lead the pack. The 30W wired charging is steady, though some competitors offer faster recharge times, often under 40 minutes. With its strong battery foundation, the Pixel could shine even brighter with enhanced charging speeds in future models.

Software: Peak Pixel

This is where Google flexes. Android 16 with Material 3 Expressive feels cleaner and smoother than anything else on Android. Subtle haptics, polished animations, and Pixel-exclusive features like Now Playing and Call Assist are small but genuinely useful.

It’s these touches that make the Pixel feel smarter, more personal, and more human than any other phone I’ve used.

Verdict: The Pixel Grows Up