Android to Get Apple’s AirDrop‑Style ‘Tap to Share’ Feature Soon

Android users may soon get a new way to share files instantly, similar to Apple’s AirDrop. The upcoming Tap to Share feature is expected to use NFC technology, allowing two phones to transfer files simply by tapping them together. This makes sharing faster and more intuitive, especially for small items like photos, contacts, or links.

Early Signs in Samsung’s One UI

Hints of this feature first appeared in Samsung’s One UI 8.5 back in September 2025. It was hidden under an experimental Labs section, showing animations of two devices being brought close together to start a transfer. At the time, it looked like a Samsung‑only experiment, but new evidence suggests Google is preparing to make it available across all Android devices.

Evidence From Code Strings

Recent builds, as seen by, Android Authority revealed strings such as “Tap your phone with someone” and “Sent to %1$s.” These strongly indicate that the feature is being actively developed and tested. Importantly, it now appears that Tap to Share will not be limited to Samsung phones but could become a standard Android‑wide option.

How It Compares to Apple’s AirDrop

Apple’s AirDrop has long been praised for its simplicity. Users can quickly send files between iPhones, iPads, and Macs using Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth. Android’s current Quick Share system works in a similar way but requires manual pairing and sometimes feels less seamless. By adding NFC into the mix, Tap to Share could close the gap, offering faster pairing and fewer steps, much like AirDrop.

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Integration With Quick Share

Tap to Share is expected to complement Google’s existing Quick Share system. Quick Share already allows wireless transfers using Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, but NFC will make the initial connection faster and more reliable. This means Android users could enjoy smoother transfers without needing to search for nearby devices or manually approve connections.

Expected Launch Timeline

If Google follows its usual release cycle, Tap to Share could debut later in 2026. Reports suggest it may roll out alongside other Android updates, making it widely available across different brands and models.

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For common users this development highlights Android’s push to unify and simplify its sharing ecosystem. By making Tap to Share a standard feature, Google ensures that users across Samsung, Pixel, and other Android devices can enjoy the same smooth experience. For everyday users, it means fewer barriers to sharing and a more modern, competitive alternative to Apple’s AirDrop.