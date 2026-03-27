How to Transfer WhatsApp Chats Between Android and iOS

Transferring WhatsApp chats between Android and iOS is no longer the mess it used to be. WhatsApp now offers official, built-in methods that allow users to move conversations, media, and account data across platforms without third-party tools. The process has also improved recently, with WhatsApp enabling direct cross-platform transfers inside the app, alongside the older setup-based methods.

Here’s how to do it using the latest and most relevant methods.

Method 1: Transfer Chats Directly Within WhatsApp

This is the newest and simplest way to transfer chats. It works directly inside WhatsApp and does not require resetting your phone.

Steps

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Install WhatsApp on your new phone Open the app and verify your phone number On the setup screen, select Transfer Chats from another device On your old phone, go to: Settings → Chats → Transfer Chats Scan the QR code shown on the new phone Confirm the transfer and keep both devices nearby Wait for the transfer to complete

The transfer happens directly between devices, usually over a local wireless connection.

What gets transferred

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Chat history (individual and group) Photos, videos, and documents Voice messages Account settings What does not transfer Call history Payment data

This method is now being positioned as the default approach because it removes the need for cloud backups or external apps.

Method 2: Android to iPhone (Using Move to iOS)

This method is still widely used, especially when setting up a new iPhone.

Steps

Reset or set up your new iPhone On the “Apps & Data” screen, select Move Data from Android Install and open the Move to iOS app on your Android phone Enter the code displayed on the iPhone Select WhatsApp in the data transfer list Start the transfer Complete iPhone setup Install WhatsApp and log in with the same number Tap Import chats

Important requirements

iPhone must be new or factory reset Both devices must be on the same Wi-Fi network The same phone number must be used

Method 3: iPhone to Android (Cable or Wireless Transfer)

This method is used when moving from an iPhone to an Android phone, especially on newer Android devices.

Steps

Turn on your new Android phone During setup, choose to transfer data Connect both devices using a cable or follow wireless prompts Scan the QR code on Android using the iPhone Start WhatsApp transfer Complete setup on Android Open WhatsApp and restore chats

This method transfers chats directly between devices without relying on iCloud backups.