Android Users Can Now Edit Messages Sent to iPhones, Here’s How to Use This New Google Messages Feature

Google is testing a new feature that permits to Android users to edit messages sent to an iPhone. Here's how to do it. | Image: Google image

In a small but significant change that can go a long way for cross-platform messaging, Google Messages has begun rolling out the ability to edit sent messages from Android phones to iPhones via Rich Communication Services (RCS). This feature, which has been available for Android-to-Android and iPhone-to-iPhone chats, is now finally bridging the gap between the two platforms.

For years, text messaging between Android and iOS devices was impacted by compatibility issues and limited features. However, with RCS, things have started to change. RCS allows users to share high-quality media, read receipts, and typing indicators, improving the messaging experience across different platforms.

The new message editing feature allows Android users to edit messages sent to iPhone users within a 15-minute window. This feature works with both individual and group chats, making it a convenient tool for personal and professional communication.

How to Edit Sent Messages from Android to iPhone

To edit sent messages, users can simply long-press on the sent message, tap on the pencil icon, edit the message, and resend it. This is similar to the edit option in WhatsApp. You will see one major difference in how the edited messages appear on iPhones. Edited texts on iPhones will be within asterisks as Apple's Messages app does not fully support RCS message editing yet. iPhone users will have to update their Messages app to receive edited texts.

The rollout of this feature is currently limited, with Google testing it with beta users. This means that not everyone may have access to it just yet. The introduction of message editing in RCS is a game-changer for users who communicate across platforms. It eliminates the need to worry about typos or errors in messages, allowing for more accurate and efficient communication, be it professional or personal.