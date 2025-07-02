Decoding Nothing Phone 3 Glyph Matrix: What Is It, What Can it Do and More | Image: Nothing

Nothing launched its third smartphone- Phone 3- last night, and this time the company is playing with light like never before. The new Phone 3 introduces a fresh take on its signature lighting system, dropping the old straight-line LEDs in favour of a new dot-based light display that does more than just flash when someone calls. It’s got a whole new personality now.

What is New Glyph Matrix?

Instead of the Glyph LEDs that we’ve seen in Phone 1 and Phone 2, the Phone 3 packs 489 tiny LEDs arranged into a grid. It’s no longer just a “look at me” notification tool. It’s an interactive screen of its own with mini-games, utilities, and animated alerts. Tap or long-press on the Glyph Button, and you can cycle through what Nothing calls “Glyph Toys.” These include Glyph mirror, which is a live light preview for rear-camera selfies, spin the bottle and rock paper scissors games.

Beyond Just Blinking Lights

The Glyph Matrix isn’t just for show. It’s now linked to your notifications, calls, and even specific contacts. Each one can have a custom pattern of light, sound, and vibration. Think of it as caller ID, but visual and a little extra. Nothing says that proper Caller ID support is coming soon.

Essential Notifications

Don’t want to miss a ping from your boss or best friend? You can pin important contacts or apps to always show on the Glyph Matrix using persistent icons. That way, even if you are keeping your phone flipped down to stay focused, the right kind of light will catch your attention.

Handy Tools

The matrix also steps in for daily tasks like a countdown light when using the camera timer, volume levels shown as moving lights, a bright burst from all LEDs for flashlight mode, and NFC animations when tapping to pay or share.