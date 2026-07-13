Anthropic Pushes Back Claude Fable 5's Free Access Deadline to July 19

Anthropic has given Pro, Max, and Team subscribers another week of free access to Claude Fable 5, its flagship "Mythos-class" model, shifting the cutoff from July 12 to July 19. The company confirmed the update in a support document, stating the promotion now runs through July 19, 2026 at 11:59:59 PM Pacific time. The 50% increase to Claude Code's weekly usage limits will continue on the same timeline.

This is the second time Anthropic has pushed the deadline back. The free window was initially due to close on July 7, then got extended to July 12, and has now moved again to July 19. In other words, the offer has been stretched twice, each time by about a week. Interestingly, this latest update was only announced after the July 12 deadline had already come and gone, posted through Anthropic's official X account.

How it works: Subscribers can tap into Fable 5 for up to half their weekly plan allowance at no extra cost. There's nothing to activate manually since usage pulls from the same weekly pool shared across all Claude models. Once that 50% cap is hit, users have two choices: pay for additional usage through credits, or switch over to another Claude model to stay within their normal limits.

Eligibility: The offer covers Claude Pro, Max, and Team subscriptions, along with premium seats on certain Enterprise plans that have opted in. It excludes Free-tier accounts, standard Enterprise seats, usage-based Enterprise plans, and API access. Fable 5 can be reached through Claude's web, mobile, and desktop platforms, as well as Claude Cowork, Claude Code, Claude Design, and Microsoft 365 tools. Those on Claude Code will need version 2.1.170 or later to use it.

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Behind the repeated extensions: Anthropic hasn't publicly explained why it keeps pushing the date, but the timing has caught attention. It lines up with OpenAI's rollout of its GPT-5.6 models, including Sol, Terra, and Luna, which went fully public on July 9. Sol in particular has posted benchmark results close to Fable 5's while being notably cheaper to run. Some in the industry read the extended freebie as Anthropic's way of keeping developers engaged with Fable 5 during a period of intense competition, rather than pushing them toward paid credits or a rival's cheaper option.

Looking ahead: It's still not clear if July 19 will be the actual end date. Given the pattern of repeated delays, a few outcomes seem possible: another extension, Fable 5 becoming a permanent part of paid plans (something Anthropic has hinted at wanting to do), or the deadline finally sticking and access moving to a credits-only system starting July 20.

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