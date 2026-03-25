Anthropic Pushes Claude Into The 'Do-it-for-me' Era, Takes Aim at Rising AI Agents

New Delhi: The race to build smarter, more useful AI just took a practical turn. Anthropic has rolled out a new capability for its chatbot Claude that moves beyond answering questions. It can now actually use your computer to complete tasks almost like a digital assistant sitting at your desk.

In a demo shared by the company, a simple message from a phone was enough to trigger real work. A user running late for a meeting asked Claude to export a presentation and attach it to a calendar invite. The AI opened apps, navigated the system, created the file, and finished the job without further input. That’s a big shift from chat-based AI to action-based AI.

This update puts Anthropic squarely in the fast-growing “AI agents” race against tools designed not just to respond, but to act independently. The buzz around this category picked up sharply after the rise of OpenClaw, a system that went viral for letting users assign tasks through apps like messaging platforms. It works by connecting to models from companies like OpenAI and Anthropic, and runs locally on devices, giving it access to files and apps.

Now, Anthropic is building a similar vision directly into Claude.

Advertisement

The company says users can send instructions from a phone and let the AI handle the rest opening browsers, editing spreadsheets, or managing files on their computer. It has also introduced a feature called “Dispatch” inside Claude’s workspace tools, allowing ongoing conversations where tasks can be assigned and tracked over time.

Industry leaders are paying attention. Jensen Huang recently described OpenClaw as “the next ChatGPT moment,” highlighting how seriously companies are taking this shift. Nvidia has already announced its own enterprise-focused version, while OpenAI has hired talent behind OpenClaw to push its own agent ambitions.

Advertisement

But there’s a catch - the technology is still early.

Anthropic itself admits that letting AI control a computer comes with risks. Claude may make mistakes, especially when dealing with complex or unfamiliar tasks. To reduce potential misuse, the system is designed to ask for permission before accessing new apps, and includes safeguards to limit harmful actions.