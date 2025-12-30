Apple 2026 Launches: Foldable iPhones, OLED iPads & More Expected Innovations

Apple is preparing for a blockbuster year in 2026, with a lineup that could redefine its hardware portfolio. From the company’s first-ever foldable iPhone to redesigned MacBooks and smarter home devices, the upcoming launches signal Apple’s intent to push boundaries across multiple categories.

The First Foldable iPhone

The headline act is expected to be the iPhone Fold, Apple’s long-awaited entry into the foldable market. Unlike clamshell-style foldables, Apple’s design is rumoured to lean toward a tablet form factor, featuring a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer screen. Engineers are reportedly focused on eliminating the crease issue that plagues rival devices. The phone may also introduce Touch ID instead of Face ID and use a titanium frame for durability. If successful, the iPhone Fold could mark one of the most radical shifts in the iPhone lineup since its debut in 2007.

OLED iPad Mini

Apple is also preparing a major refresh for the iPad mini, its first redesign since 2021. The new model is expected to adopt OLED display technology, offering richer colours and deeper contrast. Reports suggest it will also feature improved water resistance and be powered by the A19 Pro chip, making it both more durable and more powerful.

MacBook Pro Redesign

Another highlight is the redesigned MacBook Pro, the first overhaul since 2021. Apple is said to be prioritising a thinner profile, while introducing OLED panels to the MacBook line for the first time. Rumours also point to touchscreen support and even 5G connectivity, alongside the debut of the M6 chip family, likely Apple’s first processors built on a 2nm process.

Affordable MacBook Option

For budget-conscious buyers, Apple is reportedly working on a new entry-level MacBook priced around $699. Positioned below the MacBook Air, this model could feature a 13-inch display, A18 Pro chip, and playful colour options. It would also mark Apple’s first MacBook powered by an A-series chipset, signalling a shift in design philosophy.

Smart Home Hub

Apple’s long-rumoured smart home hub may finally arrive in 2026. Expected to feature a 7-inch display, run on homeOS, and be powered by the A18 chip, the device would serve as a central controller for smart homes. Think of it as Apple’s answer to the Google Nest Hub or Amazon Echo Show — but with tighter integration into Apple’s ecosystem. Its success, however, depends on Apple’s progress with AI-powered Siri, which has lagged behind competitors.

New Studio Display