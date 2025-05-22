Apple Adds iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8 to Vintage, Obsolete Products List

Two of Apple’s best-selling iPhone models — iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 — are now officially vintage. Apple has updated its list of vintage and obsolete devices to include the iPhone 7 Plus and the iPhone 8, marking their end of commercial operation. Apple’s vintage and obsolete devices list has all the products that the company deems are too old to be repaired or serviced at its centres due to the lack of components.

In Apple’s words, a product becomes a part of the vintage and obsolete devices list after it has not been sold for more than five and less than seven years, and it may or may not be able to receive service.

Apple launched the iPhone 7 Plus as part of the iPhone 7 series back in 2016, while the iPhone 8 was launched in 2017. In India, the two devices were introduced at a starting price of ₹72,000 and ₹64,000. After their successful run of about two years, Apple discontinued these iPhones. While the iPhone 7 Plus was discontinued in 2019, the iPhone 8 was discontinued in 2020.

While their inclusion in Apple’s list of vintage and obsolete devices officially categorises the iPhone 7 Plus and the iPhone 8 as technologically old devices, it is worth pointing out that the listings are slightly unusual. Apple has added all storage variants of the iPhone 7 Plus to the list. However, it is just the 64GB and the 256GB storage variants in the iPhone 8’s case. The mid-tier with 128GB is not a part of the list. Interestingly, Apple continued to sell this model for a slightly longer period after it announced the discontinuation in 2020.

Here are all the iPhone models, now a part of the vintage and obsolete devices list:

iPhone 4 (8GB)

iPhone 5

iPhone 6s (16GB, 64GB, 128GB)

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8 (64GB, 256GB)

iPhone 8 (PRODUCT)RED

iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED

iPhone X

iPhone XS Max